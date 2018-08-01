Global Keratometers Market 2018-2022| Growth Potential in Emerging Economies to Propel Demand| Technavio

The global keratometers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for
keratometers. Astigmatism is the most common vision condition that
causes blurred or distorted vision at all distances. It usually occurs
when the cornea is irregularly shaped or sometimes because of the
curvature of the lens inside the eye. The growing prevalence of
refractive errors among the population globally increases the demand for
keratometers, which are used to diagnose and monitor astigmatism.
This market research report on the global
keratometers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the high growth potential in
emerging economies as one of the key emerging trends in the global
keratometers market:
Global keratometers market: High growth
potential in emerging economies
The emerging economies are expected to play an important role in driving
growth in the keratometers market. Vendors have tremendous
opportunities, including access to capital, fast mover advantage, better
economy rate, government initiatives, and improved healthcare
infrastructure in these regions. The shift toward early diagnosis and
rising awareness regarding the availability of invasive and noninvasive
diagnostic techniques have provided vendors an opportunity to surge
their presence in these fast-growing markets.
“Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, will
exceed their average growth as their healthcare sectors have expanded.
Governments in these countries are making significant investments to
revamp the existing healthcare sector, reimbursement structure, and
regulations. The government initiatives to build health infrastructure
along with advances in technology will propel market growth in these
countries,” says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.
Global keratometers market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global keratometers market by
product (automated keratometers and manual keratometers), by end-user
(ophthalmology clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories and
others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than
44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. In the Americas, North
America accounts for a significant share of the market, which can be
attributed to the increase in eye disorders, technological advances in
healthcare facilities, availability of reimbursements, and the presence
of key vendors.
