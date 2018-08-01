Log in
Global Keratometers Market 2018-2022| Growth Potential in Emerging Economies to Propel Demand| Technavio

08/01/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

The global keratometers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005730/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global keratometers market from 2018-202 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global keratometers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for keratometers. Astigmatism is the most common vision condition that causes blurred or distorted vision at all distances. It usually occurs when the cornea is irregularly shaped or sometimes because of the curvature of the lens inside the eye. The growing prevalence of refractive errors among the population globally increases the demand for keratometers, which are used to diagnose and monitor astigmatism.

This market research report on the global keratometers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the high growth potential in emerging economies as one of the key emerging trends in the global keratometers market:

Global keratometers market: High growth potential in emerging economies

The emerging economies are expected to play an important role in driving growth in the keratometers market. Vendors have tremendous opportunities, including access to capital, fast mover advantage, better economy rate, government initiatives, and improved healthcare infrastructure in these regions. The shift toward early diagnosis and rising awareness regarding the availability of invasive and noninvasive diagnostic techniques have provided vendors an opportunity to surge their presence in these fast-growing markets.

“Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, will exceed their average growth as their healthcare sectors have expanded. Governments in these countries are making significant investments to revamp the existing healthcare sector, reimbursement structure, and regulations. The government initiatives to build health infrastructure along with advances in technology will propel market growth in these countries,” says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global keratometers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global keratometers market by product (automated keratometers and manual keratometers), by end-user (ophthalmology clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. In the Americas, North America accounts for a significant share of the market, which can be attributed to the increase in eye disorders, technological advances in healthcare facilities, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of key vendors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
