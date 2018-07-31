Global Kinetics Corporation’s Personal KinetiGraph™ Welcomes New Category III CPT® Codes for Use in Parkinson’s Care

Leading Parkinson’s measurement company Global Kinetics reaches major milestone with issue of US CPT III codes

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LONDON and MELBOURNE, Australia, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Kinetics Pty Ltd. (GKC) today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a set of new Category III Current Procedural Terminology® (CPT®) codes that describe the services provided by the Company’s FDA-cleared and CE-marked Personal KinetiGraph™ (PKG™), a first-of-its-kind wearable technology that provides clinicians with a continuous, objective, ambulatory assessment of the treatable and disabling symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including bradykinesia, dyskinesia and tremor.1

The new set of CPT® Category III codes will allow for the recognition of the unique and distinct service the PKG™ provides as important and actionable clinical information to assist in management of patients with movement disorders.2 CPT® codes are granted and maintained by the AMA CPT® Editorial Panel and are widely used by government payers, including Medicare and Medicaid, and commercial health plans to describe healthcare services and procedures for reimbursement. As of January 1, 2019 hospitals and clinics utilizing PKG™ will be able to generate claims with both Medicare and commercial payers when a PKG™ is ordered for patients.

The new CPT® codes describing the PKG™ service will become effective on January 1, 2019. They include:

CPT® Code Descriptor 0533T Continuous recording of movement disorder symptoms including bradykinesia, dyskinesia, and tremor for 6 days up to 10 days; includes set-up, patient training, configuration of monitor, data upload, analysis and initial report configuration, download review, interpretation and report 0534T Set-up, patient training, configuration of monitor 0535T Data upload, analysis and initial report configuration 0536T Download review, interpretation and report

Global Kinetics’ CEO, John Schellhorn, said “This announcement of CPT® codes by the AMA is the latest in a string of significant milestones for our company on our path to make a meaningful difference for people with Parkinson’s. The USA is home to almost one million people with Parkinson’s. Global Kinetics is committed to the dual aims of ensuring access to the PKG™ for these patients and growing our presence in this important market.”

The new set of CPT® codes for describing the services provided by the PKG™ system follows a recent publication in which PKG™ was recognised by a panel of key opinion leaders as an effective continuous objective measure for use in Parkinson’s management (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41531-018-0051-7). The panel’s assessment was based on several factors, including differentiating between various technologies research and investigatory tools.

Dr. Fatta Nahab, Associate Professor of Neurosciences at the University of California San Diego, notes "These are exciting times for personalized Parkinson's care. At UC San Diego Health’s Parkinson and Other Movement Disorders Center, we believe that every patient should have access to validated wearable technologies that monitor their real-world symptoms and aid in optimizing care to ensure they have the best possible outcomes. To achieve this, we routinely use objective measurement in clinical practice.”

The PKG™ technology provides continuous and passive monitoring in the home, during activities of daily living. Clinical utility studies indicate that improvements in patient outcomes may be realized for people with Parkinson’s through the use of the PKG™ system. To date, nearly 30,000 patient PKG™ reports have been provided to tailor therapy and improve management for Parkinson’s patients. More than 3,000,000 recording hours have been provided to 200 Parkinson’s specialist clinics across the world.

1CPT is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.

2Further information is available on the AMA CPT Category III website at: https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/category-iii-codes

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive, neurological condition. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation Parkinson's affects up to 1 million people in the U.S. and doctors diagnose as many as 60,000 new cases each year. It is estimated that up to 50% of American people with Parkinson’s do not have access to specialist Parkinson’s doctors or the care they need to manage their symptoms effectively – resulting in reduced quality of life and higher mortality. There is no known cure for Parkinson’s but symptoms can often be managed effectively with available therapies. A number of potential disease modifying therapies are under development by leading academic and commercial researchers – providing hope for the Parkinson’s community, for future therapy options and a cure.

About Global Kinetics Pty Ltd.

Global Kinetics Pty Ltd. is committed to improving the lives of those with Parkinson’s disease with advanced medical technologies. The company was formed in 2007 to commercialise its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph™ (PKG™), also known as the Parkinson’s KinetiGraph™ outside the USA. Developed in conjunction with the world-renowned Florey Institute of Neuroscience & Mental Health in Melbourne, Australia, the Personal KinetiGraph™ enables the precise monitoring, quantification and reporting of movement symptoms in Parkinson’s. To date, Global Kinetics has supported clinical decisions for doctors who treat patients with Parkinson’s disease across 17 countries with more than 3,000,000 hours of clinical data from our FDA-cleared, CE-marked PKG™ wearable device. Global Kinetics, a privately held company, is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in London UK, Minneapolis and Portsmouth, NH USA.

