According to Technavio analysts, the global kitchen weighing scales
market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The growing food and beverage market is a major factor driving the
market’s growth.
The major user of kitchen weighing scales is the commercial end-user
segment, which also includes the food and beverage industry. Growth in
this industry will further lead to increased adoption of kitchen
weighing scales across the globe.
In this report, Technavio highlights technological advances as one of
the key emerging trends driving the global kitchen
weighing scales market:
Technological advances
The incorporation of technological advances in kitchen weighing scales
is a key trend in the global kitchen weighing scales market. A major
advance includes the introduction of the nutritional ingredient
measurement feature, which drives the product demand among
health-conscious individuals.
There are several technologically advanced models of digital scales
launched in the market which are equipped with features such as timers,
alarms, etc. The introduction of such features in kitchen weighing
scales will significantly contribute to the global market growth during
the forecast period. The other innovations in terms of technology
include foldable and compact scales and scales that monitor the
nutritional value of food, including calories and the recommended daily
intake of fat, carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and sodium. These scales
also help the user calculate the total amount of nutrition intake for a
set duration. The growing competency of manufacturers in the kitchen
weighing scales market will further lead to a high degree of product
acceptance during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
service research, “The market has witnessed the launch of
portable and multi-utility digital kitchen weighing scales that can be
operated on batteries instead of electric supply. The use of portable
and multi-utility digital kitchen weighing scales is expected to
increase, especially among residential users in developed countries.”
Global kitchen weighing scales market -
segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global kitchen weighing scales
market by product (digital and mechanical) and key regions (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In 2017, digital kitchen weighing scales segment held the leading
position with a market share of more than 69%. Digital kitchen weighing
scales are primarily adopted by residential users. The demand for
weighing food and ingredients is propelled by the need among consumers
to maintain a balanced diet.
In 2017, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of close to
43%, followed by EMEA and APAC. The major revenue contributors in the
region were the US, Brazil, and Mexico. APAC is expected to witness the
maximum growth during the forecast period due to the growing commercial
user segment, which includes hotels, resorts, and the food and beverage
industry.
