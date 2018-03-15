Technavio’s latest market research report on the global kitchen weighing scales market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005480/en/

According to Technavio analysts, the global kitchen weighing scales market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The growing food and beverage market is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The major user of kitchen weighing scales is the commercial end-user segment, which also includes the food and beverage industry. Growth in this industry will further lead to increased adoption of kitchen weighing scales across the globe.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights technological advances as one of the key emerging trends driving the global kitchen weighing scales market:

Technological advances

The incorporation of technological advances in kitchen weighing scales is a key trend in the global kitchen weighing scales market. A major advance includes the introduction of the nutritional ingredient measurement feature, which drives the product demand among health-conscious individuals.

There are several technologically advanced models of digital scales launched in the market which are equipped with features such as timers, alarms, etc. The introduction of such features in kitchen weighing scales will significantly contribute to the global market growth during the forecast period. The other innovations in terms of technology include foldable and compact scales and scales that monitor the nutritional value of food, including calories and the recommended daily intake of fat, carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and sodium. These scales also help the user calculate the total amount of nutrition intake for a set duration. The growing competency of manufacturers in the kitchen weighing scales market will further lead to a high degree of product acceptance during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food service research, “The market has witnessed the launch of portable and multi-utility digital kitchen weighing scales that can be operated on batteries instead of electric supply. The use of portable and multi-utility digital kitchen weighing scales is expected to increase, especially among residential users in developed countries.”

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global kitchen weighing scales market - segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global kitchen weighing scales market by product (digital and mechanical) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, digital kitchen weighing scales segment held the leading position with a market share of more than 69%. Digital kitchen weighing scales are primarily adopted by residential users. The demand for weighing food and ingredients is propelled by the need among consumers to maintain a balanced diet.

In 2017, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of close to 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC. The major revenue contributors in the region were the US, Brazil, and Mexico. APAC is expected to witness the maximum growth during the forecast period due to the growing commercial user segment, which includes hotels, resorts, and the food and beverage industry.

Technavio’s best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March - 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005480/en/