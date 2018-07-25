Log in
News : Companies
Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2018-2022| Celebrity Participation and Social Media Driving Interest Among Young Kiteboarders| Technavio

07/25/2018 | 03:48pm CEST

The global kiteboarding equipment market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005453/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global kiteboarding equipment market fro ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global kiteboarding equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics. Kiteboarding has seen increased participation all over the world since the last couple of years. Owing to increasing health consciousness and a need to stay fit and healthy, many people are showing interest in alternative physical activities like outdoor and adventure sports including kitesurfing.

This market research report on the global kiteboarding equipment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the celebrity participation and social media driving interest among young kiteboarders as one of the key emerging trends in the global kiteboarding equipment market:

Global kiteboarding equipment market: Celebrity participation and social media driving interest among young kiteboarders

Social media plays a pivotal role in increasing awareness. Every kiteboarding team or vendor has a strong social media presence because consumer feedback and engagement are important in marketing. At present, consumers are more engaged in social networking and blogs. Therefore, the vendors prefer using social media to increase awareness and promote their products.

“Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube are some of the powerful social media platforms for product promotion. For instance, the Instagram page of F-ONE kites is filled with kiteboarding photos and videos. These help brands to create strong brand image among consumers,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on outdoor gear.

Global kiteboarding equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global kiteboarding equipment market by product (kites, accessories, and kiteboards) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas and Caribbean).

EMEA led the market in 2017 with more than 54% of the market share, followed by Americas and Caribbean and APAC. Growing awareness and popularity of the developed markets such as the US, Italy, and Spain have helped these countries gain attention from vendors. Developing economies like Brazil, Indonesia, and Thailand have also experienced significant growth in the number of athlete and HNWIs opting for kitesurfing.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
