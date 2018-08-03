Global Knowledge Management Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2016-2025, With an Expected CAGR of 22% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Knowledge
Management Market by Offering; by Organization size: Global Industry
Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global knowledge management market was valued at around USD 206,900
million in 2016 and it is expected to reach over USD 1,232,000 million
by 2025. The global knowledge management market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of more than 22% between 2017 and 2025.
The major factor driving the growth of the knowledge management market
is the increasing need for customer retention and satisfaction. Rising
competition among the global players across the world has created the
need for customer satisfaction. To survive in the cut-throat
competition, the organizations need to focus on customer satisfaction as
a key element of their business strategy. Price is not the main reason
for customer churn or satisfaction; it depends on the quality of service
provided by companies. Satisfied customer contributes 14 times more
revenue than dissatisfied customers.
Small firms are not aware of knowledge management system which may act
as a restraint for the knowledge management market in the financial
industry.
North America is expected to continue dominating the market in future by
acquiring around 37% market shares in 2025. Asia Pacific region
comprises promising countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore,
and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rate in the
knowledge management market.
Companies Mentioned:
-
Bloomfire
-
Callidus Software Inc.
-
Chadha Software Technologies
-
ComAround
-
Computer Sciences Corporation(APQC)
-
EduBrite Systems
-
EGain Ernst Young
-
IBM Global Services
-
Igloo
-
KMS Lighthouse
-
Knosys
-
Moxie Software
-
Open Text Corporation
-
ProProfs
-
Right Answers
-
Transversal
-
Yonyx
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Knowledge Management - Market Dynamics
4. Global Knowledge Management market - Competitive Landscape
5. Global Knowledge Management market - Offerings Segment Analysis
6. Global Knowledge Management market -Organization size Segment Analysis
7. Global Knowledge Management Market - Regional Segment Analysis
8. Company Profiles
