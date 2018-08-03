Global Knowledge Management Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2016-2025, With an Expected CAGR of 22% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Knowledge Management Market by Offering; by Organization size: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global knowledge management market was valued at around USD 206,900 million in 2016 and it is expected to reach over USD 1,232,000 million by 2025. The global knowledge management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 22% between 2017 and 2025.

The major factor driving the growth of the knowledge management market is the increasing need for customer retention and satisfaction. Rising competition among the global players across the world has created the need for customer satisfaction. To survive in the cut-throat competition, the organizations need to focus on customer satisfaction as a key element of their business strategy. Price is not the main reason for customer churn or satisfaction; it depends on the quality of service provided by companies. Satisfied customer contributes 14 times more revenue than dissatisfied customers.

Small firms are not aware of knowledge management system which may act as a restraint for the knowledge management market in the financial industry.

North America is expected to continue dominating the market in future by acquiring around 37% market shares in 2025. Asia Pacific region comprises promising countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rate in the knowledge management market.

Companies Mentioned:

Bloomfire

Callidus Software Inc.

Chadha Software Technologies

ComAround

Computer Sciences Corporation(APQC)

EduBrite Systems

EGain Ernst Young

IBM Global Services

Igloo

KMS Lighthouse

Knosys

Moxie Software

Open Text Corporation

ProProfs

Right Answers

Transversal

Yonyx

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Knowledge Management - Market Dynamics

4. Global Knowledge Management market - Competitive Landscape

5. Global Knowledge Management market - Offerings Segment Analysis

6. Global Knowledge Management market -Organization size Segment Analysis

7. Global Knowledge Management Market - Regional Segment Analysis

8. Company Profiles

