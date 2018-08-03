Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Knowledge Management Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2016-2025, With an Expected CAGR of 22% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

The "Knowledge Management Market by Offering; by Organization size: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global knowledge management market was valued at around USD 206,900 million in 2016 and it is expected to reach over USD 1,232,000 million by 2025. The global knowledge management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 22% between 2017 and 2025.

The major factor driving the growth of the knowledge management market is the increasing need for customer retention and satisfaction. Rising competition among the global players across the world has created the need for customer satisfaction. To survive in the cut-throat competition, the organizations need to focus on customer satisfaction as a key element of their business strategy. Price is not the main reason for customer churn or satisfaction; it depends on the quality of service provided by companies. Satisfied customer contributes 14 times more revenue than dissatisfied customers.

Small firms are not aware of knowledge management system which may act as a restraint for the knowledge management market in the financial industry.

North America is expected to continue dominating the market in future by acquiring around 37% market shares in 2025. Asia Pacific region comprises promising countries such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rate in the knowledge management market.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Bloomfire
  • Callidus Software Inc.
  • Chadha Software Technologies
  • ComAround
  • Computer Sciences Corporation(APQC)
  • EduBrite Systems
  • EGain Ernst Young
  • IBM Global Services
  • Igloo
  • KMS Lighthouse
  • Knosys
  • Moxie Software
  • Open Text Corporation
  • ProProfs
  • Right Answers
  • Transversal
  • Yonyx

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Knowledge Management - Market Dynamics

4. Global Knowledge Management market - Competitive Landscape

5. Global Knowledge Management market - Offerings Segment Analysis

6. Global Knowledge Management market -Organization size Segment Analysis

7. Global Knowledge Management Market - Regional Segment Analysis

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ckhgkj/global_knowledge?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:38pGold Edges Higher After Jobs Report
DJ
08:38pThe Global Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of +10% during 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:37pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arizona (Aug. 3)
AQ
08:37pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Kansas (Aug. 3)
AQ
08:37pCOBHAM : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Iowa (Aug. 3)
AQ
08:37pHOMESTREET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:37pPACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:37pGlobal Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding, Heat Application, EMI Application, Material Type, EV, Vehicle & Region - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:36pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Connecticut (Aug. 3)
AQ
08:36pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Alabama (Aug. 3)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.