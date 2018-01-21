Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market - Top 3 Drivers | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global laboratory centrifuge market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global laboratory centrifuge market by product (benchtop centrifuges and floor standing centrifuges) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global laboratory centrifuge market:

A large unmet demand to meet the medical needs of people is one of the factors that drive the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector. These industries are witnessing constant growth due to the advent of new diseases and continuous drug discovery. As innovations require better treatments and product delivery, research in these sectors serve as a backbone to the industry. Biotechnology research includes medical, plant and animal-based, genetics, and proteomics studies.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research, “Laboratory centrifuges are a crucial part of research as they are used to separate samples based on their density. It helps in discarding unwanted portions of samples and segregate sample for further procedures. Such properties of centrifuges improve research techniques and enable faster output.”

Treatment of diseases at a molecular level is increasing in hospitals to determine diseases elaborately and provide the complete profiling of diseases. Molecular diagnostics consist of particles collected from blood or other body fluids of patients. Apart from the desired molecule, these fluids have additional substances and need to be segregated for better diagnosis. To separate body fluids, centrifuges such as microcentrifuges and mini centrifuges are used in large-sized hospitals and diagnostics centers. The type of centrifuges used is based on the needs of the patient. Many vendors are manufacturing customized centrifuges for hospitals and diagnostic centers. Factors such as high throughput and easy maintenance have propelled the demand for laboratory centrifuges.

In terms of technology, laboratory centrifuges are undergoing rapid transformations in terms of technology since their commercialization in the 1940s. Changes in design and material are being observed in the interiors of the centrifuges and the rotors, which are a crucial part. Traditional rotors that were constructed from steel and metal alloys are replaced with carbon fiber as metals are prone to corrosion.

Apart from rotors, centrifuges have witnessed changes in their structure and function. Based on their speed and functions, benchtop and floor standing centrifuges are available in several types. For separation and high throughput, microcentrifuges and ultra-centrifuges are provided with high speed and better resolution. The efficiency of centrifuges in laboratories has increased due to the high use capacity.

