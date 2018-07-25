Log in
Global Laboratory Freezer Rack Market 2018-2022 | Rising Awareness of Blood Donation to Gain Traction | Technavio

07/25/2018 | 03:55pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global laboratory freezer rack market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005457/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global laboratory freezer rack market fr ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global laboratory freezer rack market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising awareness of blood donation is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global laboratory freezer rack market 2018-2022. There has been an increase in the awareness levels of an individual by educating them on the benefits and misconceptions related to donating blood. This has improved their knowledge, thereby encouraging them to volunteer to donate blood. The various awareness programs aim to inspire young people, who might be nervous and hesitant to donate blood.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global laboratory freezer rack market is the rising demand for blood and blood components:

Global laboratory freezer rack market: Rising demand for blood and blood components

In modern medical treatments, a new approach of treatment known as blood component therapy allows patients to benefit from one pint of whole blood. Patients receive either a pint of whole blood or just the specific components of the blood to treat their condition. Various conditions that require treatment include trauma, bleeding disorders, and blood loss due to surgery.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, “Blood and its components are required when the body fails to produce enough blood or blood components to meet the body’s needs. Blood components required for the treatment includes RBCs, platelets, and plasma. Each component is used for the treatment of various disorders. For instance, RBCs are used for treating patients with chronic anemia. Similarly, platelets are required during cancer treatment, and plasma is commonly required for patients with burn injury or trauma.”

Global laboratory freezer rack market: Segmentation analysis

The global laboratory freezer rack market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic institutes and research laboratories), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the leading segment in the market with a revenue share of above 46%. The growing need to make new drugs to treat various types of chronic diseases are helping the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to maintain their dominant segment in the laboratory freezer storage racks market.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 48% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to the growing focus of regulatory authorities on producing good manufacturing practice (GMP) compliant products in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market sizing
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
