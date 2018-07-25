Global Laboratory Freezer Rack Market 2018-2022 | Rising Awareness of Blood Donation to Gain Traction | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global laboratory freezer rack market to grow at a
CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to
their latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005457/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global laboratory freezer rack market from 2018-2022.
The rising awareness of blood donation is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
laboratory freezer rack market 2018-2022. There has been an
increase in the awareness levels of an individual by educating them on
the benefits and misconceptions related to donating blood. This has
improved their knowledge, thereby encouraging them to volunteer to
donate blood. The various awareness programs aim to inspire young
people, who might be nervous and hesitant to donate blood.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global laboratory freezer rack market is the rising
demand for blood and blood components:
Global laboratory freezer rack market: Rising
demand for blood and blood components
In modern medical treatments, a new approach of treatment known as blood
component therapy allows patients to benefit from one pint of whole
blood. Patients receive either a pint of whole blood or just the
specific components of the blood to treat their condition. Various
conditions that require treatment include trauma, bleeding disorders,
and blood loss due to surgery.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science
research tools, “Blood and its components are required when the body
fails to produce enough blood or blood components to meet the body’s
needs. Blood components required for the treatment includes RBCs,
platelets, and plasma. Each component is used for the treatment of
various disorders. For instance, RBCs are used for treating patients
with chronic anemia. Similarly, platelets are required during cancer
treatment, and plasma is commonly required for patients with burn injury
or trauma.”
Global laboratory freezer rack market:
Segmentation analysis
The global laboratory freezer rack market research report provides
market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies and academic institutes and research laboratories), and by
region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies are the leading segment in the market with a revenue share of
above 46%. The growing need to make new drugs to treat various types of
chronic diseases are helping the pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies to maintain their dominant segment in the laboratory freezer
storage racks market.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 48% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. Although APAC
held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the
maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to
the growing focus of regulatory authorities on producing good
manufacturing practice (GMP) compliant products in the region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
