Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:15pm CEST

The "Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories, emergence of software as a service (SaaS)-based LIMS and technological advancements in LIMS offerings.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report

  • Based on Component, market is categorized into software, hardware and services.
  • By type, market is divided into industry-specific LIMS, broad-based LIMS, purpose-built LIMS and multi-purpose LIMS.
  • In terms of deployment model, market is categorized into cloud-based LIMS, remotely hosted LIMS, on-premise LIMS and web-based delivery mode.
  • Depending on product, market is divided into integrated and standalone.
  • Based on vertical, market is categorized into petrochemical refineries and the oil & gas industry, environmental testing laboratories, chemical industry, food & beverage and agriculture industries, life sciences industry and other industries.
  • Life Sciences Industry is further sub-segmented into contract services organizations (CROs & CMOs), molecular diagnostics (MDX) & clinical research laboratories, next-generation sequencing (ngs) laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, biobanks & biorepositories and toxicology laboratories.
  • Other Industries is further divided into metal & mining industries and forensic industries.
  • By application, market is divided into decision making, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, workflow automation, records management, sample management, privacy and security controls and other applications.
  • Based on end user, market is categorized into clinics, hospitals, independent laboratories, manufacture, school and other end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Component

5 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Type

6 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Deployment Model

7 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Product

8 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Vertical

9 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Application

10 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By End-User

11 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Geography

12 Key Player Activities

13 Leading Companies

  • Dassault Systemes
  • Labware
  • Labworks LLC
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Autoscribe Informatics
  • Labvantage
  • Accelerated Technology Laboratories
  • Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)
  • Genologics, Inc.
  • Computing Solutions
  • McKesson
  • Lablynx
  • Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ndgcbm/global_laboratory?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pMARATHON PETROLEUM : announces dividend
PR
05:57pGeneral Motors on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2011 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pARCELORMITTAL : Italy to Review and Potentially Scrap ArcelorMittal-Ilva Deal -- Update
DJ
05:56pS&P 500 ANALYST MOVES : Ajg
AQ
05:56pHIGHLANDS BANCORP, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05:55pAXE EXPLORATION : Acquisition of Terranueva Pharma Corporation for $10,930,000 - Change of Name - Consolidation - Announcement of a Concurrent Private Placement
AQ
05:55pWIBBITZ : Introduces Storyteller Circles to Connect Global Community of Creators
PR
05:54pAEROPORTS DE PARIS : Groupe ADP wishes to strengthen its engineering business in the United-States with the acquisition of Merchant Aviation
PU
05:54pACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS : profit amounted to 447 million in the first half of 2018, an increase of 7.4%
PU
05:54pGAZPROM EDR : following comprehensive import substitution strategy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
5Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne dies, shares dive on profit slide

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.