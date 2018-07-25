Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market is
poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include
growing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories, emergence of
software as a service (SaaS)-based LIMS and technological advancements
in LIMS offerings.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till
2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Scope of the Report
Based on Component, market is categorized into software, hardware and
services.
By type, market is divided into industry-specific LIMS, broad-based
LIMS, purpose-built LIMS and multi-purpose LIMS.
In terms of deployment model, market is categorized into cloud-based
LIMS, remotely hosted LIMS, on-premise LIMS and web-based delivery
mode.
Depending on product, market is divided into integrated and standalone.
Based on vertical, market is categorized into petrochemical refineries
and the oil & gas industry, environmental testing laboratories,
chemical industry, food & beverage and agriculture industries, life
sciences industry and other industries.
Life Sciences Industry is further sub-segmented into contract services
organizations (CROs & CMOs), molecular diagnostics (MDX) & clinical
research laboratories, next-generation sequencing (ngs) laboratories,
academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies, biobanks & biorepositories and toxicology laboratories.
Other Industries is further divided into metal & mining industries and
forensic industries.
By application, market is divided into decision making, logistics
management, enterprise resource planning, workflow automation, records
management, sample management, privacy and security controls and other
applications.
Based on end user, market is categorized into clinics, hospitals,
independent laboratories, manufacture, school and other end users.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Component
5 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Type
6 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Deployment
Model
7 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Product
8 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Vertical
9 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Application
10 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By End-User
11 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Geography
12 Key Player Activities
13 Leading Companies
Dassault Systemes
Labware
Labworks LLC
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Autoscribe Informatics
Labvantage
Accelerated Technology Laboratories
Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)
Genologics, Inc.
Computing Solutions
McKesson
Lablynx
Siemens
