Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories, emergence of software as a service (SaaS)-based LIMS and technological advancements in LIMS offerings.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report

Based on Component, market is categorized into software, hardware and services.

By type, market is divided into industry-specific LIMS, broad-based LIMS, purpose-built LIMS and multi-purpose LIMS.

In terms of deployment model, market is categorized into cloud-based LIMS, remotely hosted LIMS, on-premise LIMS and web-based delivery mode.

Depending on product, market is divided into integrated and standalone.

Based on vertical, market is categorized into petrochemical refineries and the oil & gas industry, environmental testing laboratories, chemical industry, food & beverage and agriculture industries, life sciences industry and other industries.

Life Sciences Industry is further sub-segmented into contract services organizations (CROs & CMOs), molecular diagnostics (MDX) & clinical research laboratories, next-generation sequencing (ngs) laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, biobanks & biorepositories and toxicology laboratories.

Other Industries is further divided into metal & mining industries and forensic industries.

By application, market is divided into decision making, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, workflow automation, records management, sample management, privacy and security controls and other applications.

Based on end user, market is categorized into clinics, hospitals, independent laboratories, manufacture, school and other end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Component

5 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Type

6 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Deployment Model

7 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Product

8 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Vertical

9 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Application

10 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By End-User

11 Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market, By Geography

12 Key Player Activities

13 Leading Companies

Dassault Systemes

Labware

Labworks LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Autoscribe Informatics

Labvantage

Accelerated Technology Laboratories

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Genologics, Inc.

Computing Solutions

McKesson

Lablynx

Siemens

