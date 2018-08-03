Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 9.68% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global laboratory water purifier to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Laboratory water purifier is used for cleaning or sterilizing tap water to a grade that is fit for use in laboratory procedures. As these procedures are cost intensive in nature, it is essential to prevent wastage that can occur due to the impurities present in the water.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of laboratory water purifier across several end-user industries including healthcare, research organizations and institutes, and others.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing applications of laboratory water purifiers. With the introduction of several new technologies and products and the expansion of the market, the applications of laboratory water purifier are increasing.

One of the major drivers for this market is the implementation of innovative technologies in laboratory water purifiers. The expansion in the field of laboratory experimentation has contributed to advances in the field of laboratory equipment. As a result, companies are developing innovative products and upgrading their existing product portfolios to meet the increased demand for laboratory water purifier.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent regulatory procedures. Regulatory establishments impose stringent regulatory frameworks and labeling requirements for laboratory water purifiers. These purifiers need to comply with international and regional regulatory policies to be successfully launched in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Biobase

Biosan

Danaher

Merck KGaA

SUEZ

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Veolia

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Market Segmentation By End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

