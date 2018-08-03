Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 9.68% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:45pm CEST

The "Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global laboratory water purifier to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Laboratory water purifier is used for cleaning or sterilizing tap water to a grade that is fit for use in laboratory procedures. As these procedures are cost intensive in nature, it is essential to prevent wastage that can occur due to the impurities present in the water.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of laboratory water purifier across several end-user industries including healthcare, research organizations and institutes, and others.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing applications of laboratory water purifiers. With the introduction of several new technologies and products and the expansion of the market, the applications of laboratory water purifier are increasing.

One of the major drivers for this market is the implementation of innovative technologies in laboratory water purifiers. The expansion in the field of laboratory experimentation has contributed to advances in the field of laboratory equipment. As a result, companies are developing innovative products and upgrading their existing product portfolios to meet the increased demand for laboratory water purifier.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the stringent regulatory procedures. Regulatory establishments impose stringent regulatory frameworks and labeling requirements for laboratory water purifiers. These purifiers need to comply with international and regional regulatory policies to be successfully launched in the market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Biobase
  • Biosan
  • Danaher
  • Merck KGaA
  • SUEZ
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Veolia

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Market Segmentation By End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bwfh96/global_laboratory?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aDISH NETWORK : results beat estimates, shares rise
RE
09:56aSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Genscape report suggested U.S. crude stocks held in Cushing, OK fell 1.1 million barrels since July 27
PU
09:56aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09:56aBRISTOW GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:55aADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS : rides Q2 results to higher stock price
AQ
09:55aPFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:54aGlobal Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.49% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:53aGlobal Handheld Label Printer Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.18% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:53aA.M. BEST : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Repwest Insurance Company
BU
09:52aBoE's Carney sees 'uncomfortably high' risk of no-deal Brexit
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
2Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
4TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.