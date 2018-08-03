Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 9.68% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The analysts forecast the global laboratory water purifier to grow at a
CAGR of 9.68% during the period 2018-2022.
Laboratory water purifier is used for cleaning or sterilizing tap water
to a grade that is fit for use in laboratory procedures. As these
procedures are cost intensive in nature, it is essential to prevent
wastage that can occur due to the impurities present in the water.
To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated
from the use of laboratory water purifier across several end-user
industries including healthcare, research organizations and institutes,
and others.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing
applications of laboratory water purifiers. With the introduction of
several new technologies and products and the expansion of the market,
the applications of laboratory water purifier are increasing.
One of the major drivers for this market is the implementation of
innovative technologies in laboratory water purifiers. The expansion in
the field of laboratory experimentation has contributed to advances in
the field of laboratory equipment. As a result, companies are developing
innovative products and upgrading their existing product portfolios to
meet the increased demand for laboratory water purifier.
The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of
this market is the stringent regulatory procedures. Regulatory
establishments impose stringent regulatory frameworks and labeling
requirements for laboratory water purifiers. These purifiers need to
comply with international and regional regulatory policies to be
successfully launched in the market.
Companies Mentioned
-
Biobase
-
Biosan
-
Danaher
-
Merck KGaA
-
SUEZ
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
-
Veolia
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Market Segmentation By End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers And Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
16. Appendix
