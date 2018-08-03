Global Laminated Glass Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & forecast 2016-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Laminated
The global laminated glass market was valued at around USD 16 billion in
the year 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 27 billion by the end of
2025 growing at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2017 and 2025.
Increasing awareness about the benefits of using glasses in the
construction has triggered the growth of the laminated glass market.
Laminated glasses provide advantages such as safety, energy savings, and
security, increased durability, soundproof, and much more. The various
end-user industries such as telecom, healthcare, aerospace, and
electronics are investing in the laminated glasses owing to the
increased safety and security provided by the glass.
The non-residential segment accounted for the largest market share of
around 65% in 2016. This is mainly driven by growth in the usage of
laminated glass in the construction industry. The office building
segment, a sub-segment of non-residential segment contributed the
highest market share in 2016, owing to rise in the industrialization
globally. The use of laminated glass in construction is expensive and
deploys high maintenance, but at the same time, it also has several
benefits.
Companies Mentioned:
-
Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd.
-
AJJ Glass Ltd.
-
Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
-
Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.
-
Central Glass Co. Ltd.
-
China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd.
-
China Specialty Glass AG
-
CSG Holding Co., Ltd.
-
Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd.
-
Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.
-
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Laminated Glass - Market Dynamics
4. Global Laminated Glass Market- Competitive Landscape
5. Global Laminated Glass Market - Interlayer Segment Analysis
6. Global Laminated Glass Market-End User Segment Analysis
7. Global Laminated Glass Market-Application Segment Analysis
8. Global Laminated Glass Market-Vertical Segment Analysis
9. Global Laminated Glass Market - Regional Segment Analysis
10. Company Profiles
