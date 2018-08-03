Log in
Global Laminated Glass Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & forecast 2016-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 07:53pm CEST

The "Laminated Glass Market by Interlayer Type, by End User, for Application, and by Vertical: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2016 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laminated glass market was valued at around USD 16 billion in the year 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 27 billion by the end of 2025 growing at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2017 and 2025.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of using glasses in the construction has triggered the growth of the laminated glass market. Laminated glasses provide advantages such as safety, energy savings, and security, increased durability, soundproof, and much more. The various end-user industries such as telecom, healthcare, aerospace, and electronics are investing in the laminated glasses owing to the increased safety and security provided by the glass.

The non-residential segment accounted for the largest market share of around 65% in 2016. This is mainly driven by growth in the usage of laminated glass in the construction industry. The office building segment, a sub-segment of non-residential segment contributed the highest market share in 2016, owing to rise in the industrialization globally. The use of laminated glass in construction is expensive and deploys high maintenance, but at the same time, it also has several benefits.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd.
  • AJJ Glass Ltd.
  • Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
  • Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.
  • Central Glass Co. Ltd.
  • China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd.
  • China Specialty Glass AG
  • CSG Holding Co., Ltd.
  • Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd.
  • Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Laminated Glass - Market Dynamics

4. Global Laminated Glass Market- Competitive Landscape

5. Global Laminated Glass Market - Interlayer Segment Analysis

6. Global Laminated Glass Market-End User Segment Analysis

7. Global Laminated Glass Market-Application Segment Analysis

8. Global Laminated Glass Market-Vertical Segment Analysis

9. Global Laminated Glass Market - Regional Segment Analysis

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dln5rr/global_laminated?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
