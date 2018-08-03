Global Laser Technology Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 4.84% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Laser Technology Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laser technology market was valued at US$9.857 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.84% over the forecast period to reach US$13.089 billion by 2023.

Laser technology offers high accuracy with minimum environment effect which is a major factor contributing to the growing popularity of lasers. The recent shift towards the production of nano and micro devices has been instrumental in driving the laser technology market growth. Rapid expansion of industries like healthcare, food and beverage, metallurgy and others is increasing the adoption of different types of lasers for various applications by key industry players.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments.

