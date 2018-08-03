Global Laser Technology Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 4.84% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Laser Technology Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laser technology market was valued at US$9.857 billion in
2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.84% over the forecast
period to reach US$13.089 billion by 2023.
Laser technology offers high accuracy with minimum environment effect
which is a major factor contributing to the growing popularity of
lasers. The recent shift towards the production of nano and micro
devices has been instrumental in driving the laser technology market
growth. Rapid expansion of industries like healthcare, food and
beverage, metallurgy and others is increasing the adoption of different
types of lasers for various applications by key industry players.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the
demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major
drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an
exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth
information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and
regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.
Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue
contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the
study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done
through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published
by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press
releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration
while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down
approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the
overall market and key segments.
Companies Mentioned
-
Epilog Laser
-
Jenoptik AG
-
Novanta Inc.
-
Newport Corporation
-
TRUMPF Group
-
Lumentum Holding Inc.
-
IPG Photonic Corporation
-
Coherent-ROFIN
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Laser Technology Market by Laser Type
6. Global Laser Technology Market by Components
7. Global Laser Technology Market by End-User Industry
8. Global Laser Technology Market by Geography
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
