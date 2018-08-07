Global Laundry Care Market Report 2018-2022 - Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.77% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Laundry Care Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the emergence of eco-friendly and sustainable products in laundry care. Consumers are increasingly gaining awareness about the environmental issues caused by laundry care products, including their contribution to water pollution.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the product innovation and portfolio extension. Laundry care products with innovative cleaning technology, features, and utility are priced higher than other types of regular laundry care products.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the balancing production cost, price, and quality of products. During the production of laundry care products, manufacturers must consider factors such as procurement costs, such as raw material cost and logistics cost, and labor costs, which are rising globally.

Key Vendors

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Kao Corporation

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Unilever

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

