Global Laundry Care Market Report 2018-2022 - Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.77% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Laundry Care Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the emergence of eco-friendly and
sustainable products in laundry care. Consumers are increasingly gaining
awareness about the environmental issues caused by laundry care
products, including their contribution to water pollution.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
product innovation and portfolio extension. Laundry care products with
innovative cleaning technology, features, and utility are priced higher
than other types of regular laundry care products.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the balancing production cost, price, and quality of products. During
the production of laundry care products, manufacturers must consider
factors such as procurement costs, such as raw material cost and
logistics cost, and labor costs, which are rising globally.
Key Vendors
-
Church & Dwight
-
Henkel
-
Kao Corporation
-
Procter & Gamble
-
The Clorox Company
-
Unilever
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
