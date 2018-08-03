Global Lead Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.74% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Lead Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The analysts forecast the Global Lead Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74%
during the period 2018-2022.
Lead is a malleable, soft, heavy metal that exhibits high density and
radiates a bluish-white lustre. It is found primarily in the form of
galena along with zinc, silver, and copper deposits. It finds
applications in batteries and exhibits low tensile strength and
electrical conductivity.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global lead market. To calculate the market size, the report considers
the revenue generated from the adoption of lead in various applications.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing production of lead.
Manufacturers are focusing on increasing the production of lead through
primary and secondary sources because of the high demand of this element.
One driver influencing this market is the recyclability of lead. Most of
the lead used in commercial applications is obtained from recycled lead.
The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the supply
deficit. The market is witnessing a demand-supply imbalance, which has
led to a surge in the price of lead.
Companies Mentioned
-
Glencore
-
Gravita India
-
KOREAZINC
-
Nyrstar
-
Teck Resources
-
Vedanta Resources
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Application
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
