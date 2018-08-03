Global Lead Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.74% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Lead Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Lead Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period 2018-2022.

Lead is a malleable, soft, heavy metal that exhibits high density and radiates a bluish-white lustre. It is found primarily in the form of galena along with zinc, silver, and copper deposits. It finds applications in batteries and exhibits low tensile strength and electrical conductivity.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lead market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of lead in various applications.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing production of lead. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing the production of lead through primary and secondary sources because of the high demand of this element.

One driver influencing this market is the recyclability of lead. Most of the lead used in commercial applications is obtained from recycled lead.

The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the supply deficit. The market is witnessing a demand-supply imbalance, which has led to a surge in the price of lead.

Companies Mentioned

Glencore

Gravita India

KOREAZINC

Nyrstar

Teck Resources

Vedanta Resources

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Application

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

