Global Leaders and Innovators Arrive in Sun Valley for the Fourth Annual Sun Valley Forum on Resilience July 31-August 3, 2018 at Ketchum’s Limelight Hotel

Government, Business, Investment, Advocacy & Adventure Representatives to Address Gathering

Greentech Media Podcast “Political Climate” to be recorded at Forum

The Sun Valley Institute kicks off the fourth annual Sun Valley Forum at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, Idaho at 1pm on July 31 and it runs through Thursday, August 2 with a closing dinner at Roundhouse Restaurant on Bald Mountain, followed by Adventure Day on Friday, August 3. This year’s Forum theme is “Turning Risk Into Opportunity: Vision, Courage & Innovation.” The premier event of the Sun Valley Institute, each year the Sun Valley Forum gathers approximately 200-250 national and international leaders and innovators from investment, policy, business, nonprofits, sports and entertainment and academia, as well as local leaders, visitors, and residents with a goal of building greater resilience.

“Environmental shifts and economic interdependence, as well as social and political upheavals, call for proactive leadership to build resilient communities, companies, nations, and economies,” said Aimée Christensen, founder of the Sun Valley Forum and the Sun Valley Institute. “This year our task is ever more urgent: The World Economic Forum’s 2018 Global Risks report, Fractures, Fears & Failures, found that three of our top five risks likely to happen in the next 10 years are environment related: extreme weather events, natural disasters, and the failure to mitigate and adapt to climate change. And yet the opportunities to build prosperous, secure, thriving communities and economies have never been greater. To have success at scale and urgency, we must address the interconnections and pursue strategies that serve multiple benefits: to that end, the Sun Valley Forum includes a diverse set of topics and approaches, from energy and food, to equity and human resilience, and from policy and investment to technology and communications.”

The Forum’s 2018 Presenting Sponsor is Cypress Creek Renewables, one of the nation’s largest solar energy developers. “We’re pleased to be the Forum’s Presenting Sponsor. Having participated in this event last year, we witnessed the level of thought leadership among attendees and we are really looking forward to participating this year,” said Michael Cohen, President of Cypress Creek Renewables

The Forum will feature over 60 innovators and leaders on stage. Christensen shared, “From the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to The Weather Company, the Forum is gathering global leaders at the Sun Valley Forum to accelerate impact,” Christensen added. “We’re very fortunate to have them together working to make a difference globally, and at the same time supporting our community’s efforts to lead right here in Idaho. To ensure our community’s participation, we have local and state speakers and we offer tickets at all levels and welcome scholarship requests. We’re convening two important locally-focused working sessions, one on food and one on energy, to learn from others and deploy strategies here, and hopefully attract visiting leaders to work with us right here!”

Please see the complete Program online for information on daily topics and speakers. Over 60 globally recognized speakers will attend the Forum; see the full list of speakers here.

