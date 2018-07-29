Global Leaders and Innovators Arrive in Sun Valley for the Fourth Annual Sun Valley Forum on Resilience July 31-August 3, 2018 at Ketchum’s Limelight Hotel

The Sun Valley Institute kicks off the fourth annual Sun Valley Forum at
the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, Idaho at 1pm on July 31 and it runs
through Thursday, August 2 with a closing dinner at Roundhouse
Restaurant on Bald Mountain, followed by Adventure Day on Friday, August
3. This year’s Forum theme is “Turning Risk Into Opportunity: Vision,
Courage & Innovation.” The premier event of the Sun Valley Institute,
each year the Sun
Valley Forum gathers approximately 200-250 national and
international leaders and innovators from investment, policy, business,
nonprofits, sports and entertainment and academia, as well as local
leaders, visitors, and residents with a goal of building greater
resilience.
“Environmental shifts and economic interdependence, as well as social
and political upheavals, call for proactive leadership to build
resilient communities, companies, nations, and economies,” said Aimée
Christensen, founder of the Sun Valley Forum and the Sun Valley
Institute. “This year our task is ever more urgent: The World Economic
Forum’s 2018 Global Risks report, Fractures, Fears
& Failures, found that three of our top five risks likely to
happen in the next 10 years are environment related: extreme weather
events, natural disasters, and the failure to mitigate and adapt to
climate change. And yet the opportunities to build prosperous, secure,
thriving communities and economies have never been greater. To have
success at scale and urgency, we must address the interconnections and
pursue strategies that serve multiple benefits: to that end, the Sun
Valley Forum includes a diverse set of topics and approaches, from
energy and food, to equity and human resilience, and from policy and
investment to technology and communications.”
The Forum’s 2018 Presenting Sponsor is Cypress Creek Renewables, one of
the nation’s largest solar energy developers. “We’re pleased to be the
Forum’s Presenting Sponsor. Having participated in this event last year,
we witnessed the level of thought leadership among attendees and we are
really looking forward to participating this year,” said Michael Cohen,
President of Cypress Creek Renewables
The Forum will feature over 60 innovators and leaders on stage.
Christensen shared, “From the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to The
Weather Company, the Forum is gathering global leaders at the Sun Valley
Forum to accelerate impact,” Christensen added. “We’re very fortunate to
have them together working to make a difference globally, and at the
same time supporting our community’s efforts to lead right here in
Idaho. To ensure our community’s participation, we have local and state
speakers and we offer tickets at all levels and welcome scholarship
requests. We’re convening two important locally-focused working
sessions, one on food and one on energy, to learn from others and deploy
strategies here, and hopefully attract visiting leaders to work with us
right here!”
Please see the complete Program online for
information on daily topics and speakers. Over 60 globally recognized
speakers will attend the Forum; see the full list of speakers here.
The Forum is open to the public. Remaining tickets and more information
are available at: www.sunvalleyforum.com.
Scholarships available.
Media interested in attending should email Kelsey Orlyck at [email protected].
The Forum is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors
and partners.
Find more information on our Forum Fact Sheet and media resources
page available here.
For information on the Sun Valley Institute, host of the Sun Valley
Forum, visit www.sunvalleyinstitute.org.
