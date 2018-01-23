Global Learning Management System Market - Popularity of Cloud-based LMS to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global learning management system (LMS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005843/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global learning management system market 2018-2022 under their education library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global learning management system market by deployment (on-premises and on-cloud), and by end-user (corporate and academic). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free: View Technavio’s latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: upgrade in learning processes

Continuous improvements in learning management systems have made educational institutions and corporate organizations reevaluate their teaching processes and consider replacing legacy systems with advanced LMS. LMS can be easily integrated into the existing system thus providing organizations with an easier way to update their teaching processes. Moreover, LMS provide a modern and up-to-date user interface to the learners throughout the learning process, and with the integration of cloud technologies, it offers a significant reduction in deployment costs.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS

Cloud-based LMS eliminates the need for any servers on the client’s premises which thus helps to reduce the cost of deployment. The purchase of cloud-based LMS is based on a subscription, thus resulting in low investments. Additionally, cloud-based LMS is faster to set up and can be deployed in very little time.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education technology research, “The presence of numerous vendors in the cloud-based LMS market is helping to reduce the cost further thus making it more accessible and affordable for tier 2 and tier 3 schools. This will lead to increased penetration of LMS which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Geographical segmentation: Americas to dominate the market

In 2017, the LMS market was dominated by the Americas with a market share of over 51%, followed by EMEA and APAC with a market share of around 28% and 21% respectively. The market is expected to gain prominence in APAC and MEA during the forecast period owing to government initiatives and the growing emphasis on the digitization of education in these regions. These regions seek to improve the quality of education and mainstream the adoption of LMS solutions.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key companies in the market

Blackboard

Cornerstone OnDemand

Desire2Learn

Docebo

Oracle

SAP

The global learning management system market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of numerous established international and regional players. To remain competitive in the LMS platform market, the players focus extensively on the adoption of technology, and investment in R&D. Moreover, the players also focus on distinguishing their products based on price, quality, innovation, and regulatory compliance.

Get a sample copy of the global learning management system market free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing education technology research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005843/en/