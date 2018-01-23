Global Learning Management System Market - Popularity of Cloud-based LMS to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
learning management system (LMS) market is expected to
grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the period 2018-2022, according
to a new market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005843/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global learning management system market 2018-2022 under their education library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the global learning management system market by
deployment (on-premises and on-cloud), and by end-user (corporate and
academic). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the
market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key
geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for free: View
Technavio’s latest discounts and promotions
Market driver: upgrade in learning processes
Continuous improvements in learning
management systems have made educational institutions and
corporate organizations reevaluate their teaching processes and consider
replacing legacy systems with advanced LMS. LMS can be easily integrated
into the existing system thus providing organizations with an easier way
to update their teaching processes. Moreover, LMS provide a modern and
up-to-date user interface to the learners throughout the learning
process, and with the integration of cloud technologies, it offers a
significant reduction in deployment costs.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS
Cloud-based LMS eliminates the need for any servers on the client’s
premises which thus helps to reduce the cost of deployment. The purchase
of cloud-based LMS is based on a subscription, thus resulting in low
investments. Additionally, cloud-based LMS is faster to set up and can
be deployed in very little time.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education
technology research, “The presence of numerous vendors in
the cloud-based LMS market is helping to reduce the cost further thus
making it more accessible and affordable for tier 2 and tier 3 schools.
This will lead to increased penetration of LMS which augurs well for the
growth of the market during the forecast period.”
Geographical segmentation: Americas to dominate the market
In 2017, the LMS
market was dominated by the Americas with a market share of over
51%, followed by EMEA and APAC with a market share of around 28% and 21%
respectively. The market is expected to gain prominence in APAC and MEA
during the forecast period owing to government initiatives and the
growing emphasis on the digitization of education in these regions.
These regions seek to improve the quality of education and mainstream
the adoption of LMS solutions.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Key companies in the market
-
Blackboard
-
Cornerstone OnDemand
-
Desire2Learn
-
Docebo
-
Oracle
-
SAP
The global learning management system market is highly fragmented owing
to the presence of numerous established international and regional
players. To remain competitive in the LMS platform market, the players
focus extensively on the adoption of technology, and investment in R&D.
Moreover, the players also focus on distinguishing their products based
on price, quality, innovation, and regulatory compliance.
Get a sample copy of the global
learning management system market free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing education
technology research library and find expert analysis on
hundreds of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005843/en/