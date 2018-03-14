Global Lettuce Organic Tea Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Amber's Organics, Botanical Products, Complex Beverage, Indigo Herbs, Wildlettuce.com & Tea Haven - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Lettuce Organic Tea Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lettuce organic tea market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Lettuce Organic Tea Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits of organic lettuce tea. The growing awareness about the health benefits of lettuce organic tea is fostering the consumption of organic lettuce tea among consumers. Organic lettuce tea is rich in flavonoids, which are capable of fighting against free radicals present in the body. This helps in slowing down aging. Another benefit of lettuce organic tea is its diuretic effect.

Key vendors

Amber's Organics

BOTANICAL PRODUCTS

Complex Beverage

Indigo Herbs

Wildlettuce.com

Tea Haven

