Global Light Aircraft Market 2018-2022| Advent of Electrical VTOL to Encourage Growth| Technavio

The global light aircraft market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005984/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global light aircraft market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption
of private air travel. In the global market, the lightweight aircraft
has been predominantly used in the fields of personal recreation and
instructional use in pilot-training academics. Chartered flights are
more preferred by high net worth individuals, as these aircraft offer
the flexibility of schedule and also helps passengers avoid the long
procedures involved in commercial flights. Light aircraft are
increasingly being used to provide services like private tours to
selected destinations and are more preferred than helicopters owing to
their relative cost-effectiveness while providing a similar or even
better level of comfort, safety, and privacy.
This market research report on the global
light aircraft market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of electrical VTOL as
one of the key emerging trends in the global light aircraft market:
Global light aircraft market: Advent of
electrical VTOL
The aviation industry continues to be one of the most carbon-intensive
industries and currently lags in the race of electrification, with
projections indicating it to consume one-fourth of the world’s carbon
budget by 2050. Adoption of the electric propulsion system in aircraft
not only reduces carbon footprint but also delivers improved efficiency,
safety, and scalability. The design of the aircraft can synergize with
its aerodynamic properties to incorporate vertical takeoff and landing
feature by ingesting the boundary layer and reducing drag produced at
the aircraft’s wake.
“Despite the steady growth of electric-powered light aircraft, the
feasibility of using a renewable power-driven light aircraft is still
questionable. Lithium batteries used to power the aircraft are prone to
catching fire when the aircraft is exposed to harsh environmental
conditions,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
aviation.
Global light aircraft market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global light aircraft market by
technology (conventional fuel-powered light aircraft and renewable
power-driven light aircraft) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The conventional fuel-powered light aircraft segment held the largest
market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 96% of the market. This
technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout
the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 48% of
the market share. The market share occupied by this region is
anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005984/en/