Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Lighting Control Market Growth Opportunities 2018-2023 - Key Players are General Electric, CREE, Osram, Philips, and Lutron - Research and Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2018 | 05:34pm CET

The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Lighting Control Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global lighting control market is expected to reach an estimated $21.1 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the lighting control market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in development of smart cities, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the lighting industry, rising utility costs, and favorable government regulations for energy efficiency.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the lighting control industry, include increasing demand for daylight sensors, growth in camera-based lighting control technology, and development of hybrid lighting control systems.

In this market, LED drivers, sensors, switches & dimmers, relay units, and gateways are used for lighting control in residential, commercial, industrial, and various outdoor lighting applications. LED drivers will remain the largest product type and are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LED lighting, increasing utility and maintenance cost, and increasing demand for connected lighting.

Within the lighting control market, the indoor lighting application will remain the largest market; it is also expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing penetration of smart lighting system and increasing customer awareness for energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing lighting demand in China and India.

Lighting control companies profiled in this market include General Electric, Cree Inc., Osram, Philips, and Lutron.

Scope of the Report

Global Lighting Control Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

  • LED drivers
  • Sensors
  • Switches & Dimmers
  • Relay Units
  • Gateways

Global Lighting Control Market by Application Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

  • Indoor
  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Outdoor
  • Highways & roadways lighting
  • Lighting for public places
  • Architectural

Global Lighting Control Market by Installation Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

  • New installation
  • Retrofit installation

Global Lighting Control Market by Connection Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

  • Wired
  • BACnet
  • Powerline communication
  • Wireless
  • Zigbee
  • Bluetooth
  • EnOcean

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classification

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
  • Cree Inc.
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
  • Philips
  • Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  • Legrand S.A.
  • Acuity Brand, Inc.
  • Digital Lumens Inc.
  • Echelon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbsxwf/global_lighting?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00p JUNIATA VALLEY FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
06:00p FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter/Year-End 2017 Earnings Release and Webcast
05:59p CAPTOR CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - CPTR
05:59p International Directory of Medical Devices & Diagnostics Companies 2018 - Research and Markets
05:58p AIRBUS : signs agreement with Turkish Airlines on potential A350 orders
05:58p Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Apparatus for Measuring Three-Dimensional Position of Target Object", for Approval (USPTO 20170363416)
05:57p MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks move higher, led by technology
05:56p BHP BILLITON : Coal dwarfs battery metals in mining deals despite war on pollution
05:55p Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Liberty Tax, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018
05:55p ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Array Biopharma Inc. Shareholders and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018 - ARRY
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : European stocks bounce sees Swiss index, FTSE hit records
2BIRD PRODUCTS: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities - Research and Markets
3BP : Investors sense opportunities in Big Oil - but mind the gap
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google eyes Chinese e-sports market with investment in Chushou
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : on track for record fourth-quarter earnings

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.