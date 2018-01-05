Global Lighting Control Market Growth Opportunities 2018-2023 - Key Players are General Electric, CREE, Osram, Philips, and Lutron - Research and Markets

The "Growth Opportunities for the Global Lighting Control Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global lighting control market is expected to reach an estimated $21.1 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the lighting control market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in development of smart cities, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the lighting industry, rising utility costs, and favorable government regulations for energy efficiency.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the lighting control industry, include increasing demand for daylight sensors, growth in camera-based lighting control technology, and development of hybrid lighting control systems.

In this market, LED drivers, sensors, switches & dimmers, relay units, and gateways are used for lighting control in residential, commercial, industrial, and various outdoor lighting applications. LED drivers will remain the largest product type and are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LED lighting, increasing utility and maintenance cost, and increasing demand for connected lighting.

Within the lighting control market, the indoor lighting application will remain the largest market; it is also expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing penetration of smart lighting system and increasing customer awareness for energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing lighting demand in China and India.

Lighting control companies profiled in this market include General Electric, Cree Inc., Osram, Philips, and Lutron.

Scope of the Report

Global Lighting Control Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

LED drivers

Sensors

Switches & Dimmers

Relay Units

Gateways

Global Lighting Control Market by Application Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Indoor

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Highways & roadways lighting

Lighting for public places

Architectural

Global Lighting Control Market by Installation Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

New installation

Retrofit installation

Global Lighting Control Market by Connection Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Wired

BACnet

Powerline communication

Wireless

Zigbee

Bluetooth

EnOcean

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classification

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Cree Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Philips

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Legrand S.A.

Acuity Brand, Inc.

Digital Lumens Inc.

Echelon Corporation

