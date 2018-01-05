Global Lighting Control Market Growth Opportunities 2018-2023 - Key Players are General Electric, CREE, Osram, Philips, and Lutron - Research and Markets

The "Growth
The global lighting control market is expected to reach an estimated
$21.1 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 12% from 2018 to 2023.
The future of the lighting control market looks attractive with
opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
The major growth drivers for this market are growth in development of
smart cities, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the
lighting industry, rising utility costs, and favorable government
regulations for energy efficiency.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the
lighting control industry, include increasing demand for daylight
sensors, growth in camera-based lighting control technology, and
development of hybrid lighting control systems.
In this market, LED drivers, sensors, switches & dimmers, relay units,
and gateways are used for lighting control in residential, commercial,
industrial, and various outdoor lighting applications. LED drivers will
remain the largest product type and are expected to witness the highest
growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LED
lighting, increasing utility and maintenance cost, and increasing demand
for connected lighting.
Within the lighting control market, the indoor lighting application will
remain the largest market; it is also expected to witness the highest
growth rate due to the increasing penetration of smart lighting system
and increasing customer awareness for energy efficiency.
Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and will
experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the
increasing lighting demand in China and India.
Lighting control companies profiled in this market include General
Electric, Cree Inc., Osram, Philips, and Lutron.
Scope of the Report
Global Lighting Control Market by Product Type [$M shipment
analysis from 2012 to 2023]:
-
LED drivers
-
Sensors
-
Switches & Dimmers
-
Relay Units
-
Gateways
Global Lighting Control Market by Application Type [$M shipment
analysis from 2012 to 2023]:
-
Indoor
-
Residential
-
Commercial
-
Industrial
-
Outdoor
-
Highways & roadways lighting
-
Lighting for public places
-
Architectural
Global Lighting Control Market by Installation Type [$M shipment
analysis from 2012 to 2023]:
-
New installation
-
Retrofit installation
Global Lighting Control Market by Connection Type [$M shipment
analysis from 2012 to 2023]:
-
Wired
-
BACnet
-
Powerline communication
-
Wireless
-
Zigbee
-
Bluetooth
-
EnOcean
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classification
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
-
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
-
Cree Inc.
-
OSRAM GmbH
-
Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
-
Philips
-
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
-
Legrand S.A.
-
Acuity Brand, Inc.
-
Digital Lumens Inc.
-
Echelon Corporation
