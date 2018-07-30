Global Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2025: Focus on Applications, Leading Players Ranking and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Lighting as a Service Market: Focus on Applications, Leading Players
Ranking, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)
report
offering.
The global lighting as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
40.8% in the forecast period 2018-2025.
In terms of application, the commercial segment is anticipated to
dominate the market throughout the forecast period register the highest
growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the
widespread adoption of LaaS business model by various commercial
organizations as it offers enhanced energy savings and cost reductions.
Due to widespread adoption of the lighting as a service in various
countries of Europe, such as Germany and the UK, the Europe market for
LaaS is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast
period 2018-2025. The growth of LaaS model in Europe region can be
attributed to the increase in the demand for energy efficient lighting
system.
The growth of the North America LaaS market is primarily attributed to
the factors such as the presence of the market leaders in the lighting
industry and government's policy to reduce energy consumption in the
region by replacing old lighting with the efficient LED lightings.
The Gulf Cooperation plans to reduce carbon footprint by 2025. Reduction
in carbon footprint can be achieved through a reduction in electricity
usage. Currently, the adoption of lighting as a service model is
minimal, however as the companies and large-scale projects start
replacing the existing lightings to meet the demand of Gulf Corporation,
the market is expected to witness an increased growth.
The global LaaS market is witnessing a steady growth. The market is
anticipated to have a beaming growth owing to collaborations between
manufacturers and distributors. These partnerships will help companies
to strengthen their presence in more than one region or country.
Partnerships help the companies in the expansion of their business in
regions apart from their manufacturing base center.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Adoption of Solid-State Lighting
-
Low Upfront Costs
-
Suppliers Driving the Demand for Lighting as a Service Market
Restraints
-
Lack of Knowledge Among End Users
-
Difficulty in Affordable Financing
Opportunities
-
Partnerships with Other Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Distributors
-
Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Human Centric Lighting
(HCL) with Lighting Services
Companies Featured
-
Acuity Brands, Inc.
-
Eco Engineering
-
Enlighted Inc.
-
GE Lighting
-
LightEdison, LLC
-
LumenServe, Inc.
-
Lumeo
-
Metrus Energy, Inc.
-
Philips Lighting
-
RCG Lighthouse
-
SIB Lighting
-
Sparkfund
-
UrbanVolt, Ltd.
-
Valoya OY
-
Zumtobel Group AG
-
Aura Light International AB
-
Citizen Energy
-
Every Watt Matters
-
Green Lumens
-
LED Lease
-
Lunera, Inc.
