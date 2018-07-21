Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2018-2022| 34% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

The global liquid biopsy market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 34% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing incidence of cancer. Cancer changes the morphology of human cells, as it leads to uncontrolled division of cells that results from a combination of both environmental and hereditary risk factors. There are more than 80 types of cancer, which have a major impact on the health and well being of individuals across the globe. Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity globally. In 2017, approximately 16 million new cases of cancer were reported, and the number is expected to increase by 2023. Such rising incidences of cancer drive the demand for liquid biopsy as it helps in detecting genetic changes in the tumor.

This market research report on the global liquid biopsy market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing funding or investment for liquid biopsy as one of the key emerging trends in the global liquid biopsy procedure market:

Global liquid biopsy market: Increasing funding or investment for liquid biopsy

Liquid biopsy gained momentum in the last few years, both as a research tool and as a sophisticated diagnostic technology. Hence, the market attracted investors for funding and R&D of new technologies, and development and commercialization of liquid biopsy products.

“Some of the major vendors in the liquid biopsy market received funding from various investors. Recently, Guardant Health, one of the leading vendors secured USD 360 million in new funding led by SoftBank Group along with other investors,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global liquid biopsy market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global liquid biopsy market by technology (CTC and ctDNA, and exosome and RNA) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 57%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, APAC is expected to witness faster growth rate compared with the Americas and EMEA.

