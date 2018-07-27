Global Lock-In Amplifiers Market Outlook to 2022: Analysis by Application and Product - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Lock-In Amplifiers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global lock-in amplifiers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% during
the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of
MFIA to measure small signals. There have been several advances in the
hardware and software used in lock-in amplifiers. MFIA ensures accurate
and reliable data and measures the current and voltage of the device
under test by eliminating the obligation of feedback loop in instruments.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
rising demand for confocal microscopy to diagnose cancer. Confocal
microscopy is used to obtain 2D and 3D high-resolution images. It is
used to increase micrographs optical contrast and resolution by blocking
out of focus light from image formation using a spatial pinhole.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the use of highly sensitive components leading
to unreliable quality standards. There is a need to frequently replace
components within the warranty period. In several cases, end-users tend
to overlook the warranty period, which makes lock-in amplifiers
unreliable.
Key Vendors
-
Ametek
-
Anfatec Instruments
-
FEMTO
-
NF Corporation
-
Stanford Research Systems
-
Zurich Instruments
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Application
08. Market Segmentation by Product
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
