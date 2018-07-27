Global Lock-In Amplifiers Market Outlook to 2022: Analysis by Application and Product - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Lock-In Amplifiers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lock-in amplifiers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of MFIA to measure small signals. There have been several advances in the hardware and software used in lock-in amplifiers. MFIA ensures accurate and reliable data and measures the current and voltage of the device under test by eliminating the obligation of feedback loop in instruments.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand for confocal microscopy to diagnose cancer. Confocal microscopy is used to obtain 2D and 3D high-resolution images. It is used to increase micrographs optical contrast and resolution by blocking out of focus light from image formation using a spatial pinhole.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the use of highly sensitive components leading to unreliable quality standards. There is a need to frequently replace components within the warranty period. In several cases, end-users tend to overlook the warranty period, which makes lock-in amplifiers unreliable.

Key Vendors

Ametek

Anfatec Instruments

FEMTO

NF Corporation

Stanford Research Systems

Zurich Instruments

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Application

08. Market Segmentation by Product

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w3b4sh/global_lockin?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005519/en/