Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market - High Demand from Automotive Industry Drives Growth | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180520005034/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global long fiber thermoplastics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of bio-based and natural LFTs as one of the key emerging trends in the global long fiber thermoplastics market. The major players in the market are concentrating on the development of bio-based and natural LFTs. The use of natural fibers such as glass provides cost advantages, renewability, density, recyclability, abrasiveness, and bio-degradability. Fiber-based LFTs are used for developing environment-friendly plastics that can be used in the automotive industry, the largest application segment. Kenaf plant is one of the major sources of raw materials for natural LFTs. The blend of natural kenaf bast fibers with polypropylene in the thermoplastics offers mechanical strength, recyclability, and thermal stability.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the high demand for LFTs from the automotive industry as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global long fiber thermoplastics market:

High demand for LFTs from the automotive industry

LFTs are extensively used as replacements for conventional materials such as metal assemblies, die castings, and underperforming plastics in the automotive industry. They are lightweight and enhance the performance, dimensional stability, and strength of the automobile. They also improve resistance to corrosion and offer flexibility in designs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers, “LFTs reduce the overall weight of an automobile and improve the fuel efficiency to meet the quality standards set by regulatory bodies. The reduced vehicle weight aids in saving energy by reducing brake and tire wear and emissions. LFTs are lightweight, environment-friendly alternatives to heavy metals and help in lowering the total material costs. The increasing number of automobiles and the consequent rise in the use of LFTs in the automotive industry will drive growth in the market.”

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global long fiber thermoplastics market segmentation

This market research report segments the global long fiber thermoplastics market into the following applications (automotive, industrial goods, and consumer goods) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major applications, the automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 45% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase nearly 1% by 2022. The fastest growing application is automotive, which will account for nearly 46% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global long fiber thermoplastics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth, whereas the Americas and APAC are expected to witness a decline in their respective market share.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180520005034/en/