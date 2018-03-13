Log in
Global Lottery (Terminal-Based Game, Scratch-Off Games, and Sports Lotteries) Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 09:16am EDT

The "Global Lottery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lottery industry will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to 10% by 2022.

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the global lottery market by type (terminal-based game, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries), by platform (traditional and online), and by device (mobile and desktop). The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Terminal-based games will account for the major share of the lottery market throughout the forecast period owing to the pesence of a large number of buyers. These games are chance-based where the buyer with the matching lottery number is deemed to be the buyer.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the lottery market throughout the forecast period. Steady interest of individuals in the region in lottery activities will be the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Platform

Part 10: Market Segmentation By Device (Online Lottery)

Part 11: Buying Criteria

Part 12: Regional Landscape

Part 13: Decision Framework

Part 14: Drivers And Challenges

Part 15: Market Trends

Part 16: Vendor Landscape

Part 17: Vendor Analysis

Part 18: Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • California State Lottery
  • Camelot Group
  • INTRALOT
  • New York State Lottery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ns5b4s/global_lottery?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
