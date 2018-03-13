Global Lottery (Terminal-Based Game, Scratch-Off Games, and Sports Lotteries) Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The lottery industry will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to 10% by
2022.
Terminal-based games will account for the major share of the lottery
market throughout the forecast period owing to the pesence of a large
number of buyers. These games are chance-based where the buyer with the
matching lottery number is deemed to be the buyer.
EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the lottery market
throughout the forecast period. Steady interest of individuals in the
region in lottery activities will be the major factors contributing to
the growth of the market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Platform
Part 10: Market Segmentation By Device (Online Lottery)
Part 11: Buying Criteria
Part 12: Regional Landscape
Part 13: Decision Framework
Part 14: Drivers And Challenges
Part 15: Market Trends
Part 16: Vendor Landscape
Part 17: Vendor Analysis
Part 18: Appendix
Companies Mentioned
-
California State Lottery
-
Camelot Group
-
INTRALOT
-
New York State Lottery
