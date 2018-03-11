Global Machine Tools Market - Rising Demand for Fabricated Metals to Boost Growth| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
machine tools market. This new report will provide expert market
insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The report
also provides new predictions for the forecast period based on an
in-depth analysis of the market.
The upgraded research report on the machine tools market is an integral
part of Technavio’s tools
and components portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the tools and components sector, covering
different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include
pressure relief valves market, couplings market, hydraulic equipment
market, industrial fasteners market, and cable accessories market.
Global growth opportunities
APAC accounted for the highest market share during 2015, according to
Technavio’s previous report on the global machine tools market. The
growth of the automotive and industrial sectors was the main factor
behind APAC’s growth.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The rising demand for fabricated metals from the construction and
machinery industries is driving growth in the market. Machine tools are
used to manufacture fabricated metals, including ammunition, small arms,
buildings products, springs, cutlery and utensils, stamped metal
products, fasteners, tanks and cranes, and hardware. There is a strong
demand for machine tools globally due to the increase in production of
fabricated metal products.”
Technavio’s new report on the global machine tools market will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Key players in the market
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
machine tools market for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
