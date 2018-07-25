Log in
Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/25/2018 | 12:36pm CEST

The "Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 10th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell BTS antenna market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.

The report covers the following macrocell BTS antenna types:

  • Passive FDD Multi-Port Antennas
  • Passive TDD Multi-Port Antennas
  • Passive FDD/TDD Multi-Port Antennas
  • Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (sAIA)
  • LTE Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)
  • 5G New Radio Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)
  • LTE/5G Active/Passive Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (AP-ARS)

Features

  • 2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Vendor
  • 2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Type
    • Passive Multiport Antennas (FDD, TDD, and FDD/TDD)
    • Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (sAIA)
    • Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)
      • <6GHz
      • >6GHz
  • 2017 Shipments/Revenues by Geographical Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe (Western/Eastern)
    • Middle East
    • Africa
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Inida
  • 2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Antenna Type
  • 2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Geographical Region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Market Performance Review For 2017

Chapter 2: Antenna Supplier Market Share

Chapter 3: 1+1 Or AP-ARS?

Chapter 4: Active

Passive Antenna Radio Systems (AP-ARS)

Chapter 5: Market Issues 2018-2022

Chapter 6: Global Macrocell Bts Antenna Unit Forecast

Chapter 7: Global Macrocell Bts Antenna Revenue Forecast

Chapter 8: Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (SAIA)

Chapter 9: Massive Mimo Antenna Radio Systems (MM-ARS)

Chapter 10: Passive Multi-Beam Antennas

Chapter 11: Antenna Geographical Market Share

Chapter 12: North America

Chapter 13: Latin America & Caribbean

Chapter 14: Europe

Chapter 15: Africa

Chapter 16: The Middle East

Chapter 17: Rest Of Asia Pacific

Chapter 18: China Market Analysis

Chapter 19: India Market Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5ck4m/global_macrocell?w=4

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.


© Business Wire 2018
