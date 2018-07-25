Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 10th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell BTS antenna market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.

The report covers the following macrocell BTS antenna types:

Passive FDD Multi-Port Antennas

Passive TDD Multi-Port Antennas

Passive FDD/TDD Multi-Port Antennas

Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (sAIA)

LTE Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)

5G New Radio Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)

LTE/5G Active/Passive Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (AP-ARS)

Features

2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Vendor

2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Type Passive Multiport Antennas (FDD, TDD, and FDD/TDD) Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (sAIA) Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS) <6GHz >6GHz

2017 Shipments/Revenues by Geographical Region North America Latin America Europe (Western/Eastern) Middle East Africa Rest of Asia Pacific China Inida

2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Antenna Type

2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Geographical Region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Market Performance Review For 2017

Chapter 2: Antenna Supplier Market Share

Chapter 3: 1+1 Or AP-ARS?

Chapter 4: Active

Passive Antenna Radio Systems (AP-ARS)

Chapter 5: Market Issues 2018-2022

Chapter 6: Global Macrocell Bts Antenna Unit Forecast

Chapter 7: Global Macrocell Bts Antenna Revenue Forecast

Chapter 8: Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (SAIA)

Chapter 9: Massive Mimo Antenna Radio Systems (MM-ARS)

Chapter 10: Passive Multi-Beam Antennas

Chapter 11: Antenna Geographical Market Share

Chapter 12: North America

Chapter 13: Latin America & Caribbean

Chapter 14: Europe

Chapter 15: Africa

Chapter 16: The Middle East

Chapter 17: Rest Of Asia Pacific

Chapter 18: China Market Analysis

Chapter 19: India Market Analysis

