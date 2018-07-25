Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Macrocell BTS Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 10th
Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell
BTS antenna market. This report covers the global market share for 2017
shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.
The report covers the following macrocell BTS antenna types:
-
Passive FDD Multi-Port Antennas
-
Passive TDD Multi-Port Antennas
-
Passive FDD/TDD Multi-Port Antennas
-
Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (sAIA)
-
LTE Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)
-
5G New Radio Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)
-
LTE/5G Active/Passive Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (AP-ARS)
Features
-
2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Vendor
-
2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Type
-
Passive Multiport Antennas (FDD, TDD, and FDD/TDD)
-
Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (sAIA)
-
Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)
-
2017 Shipments/Revenues by Geographical Region
-
North America
-
Latin America
-
Europe (Western/Eastern)
-
Middle East
-
Africa
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
China
-
Inida
-
2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Antenna Type
-
2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Geographical Region
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Market Performance Review For 2017
Chapter 2: Antenna Supplier Market Share
Chapter 3: 1+1 Or AP-ARS?
Chapter 4: Active
Passive Antenna Radio Systems (AP-ARS)
Chapter 5: Market Issues 2018-2022
Chapter 6: Global Macrocell Bts Antenna Unit Forecast
Chapter 7: Global Macrocell Bts Antenna Revenue Forecast
Chapter 8: Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (SAIA)
Chapter 9: Massive Mimo Antenna Radio Systems (MM-ARS)
Chapter 10: Passive Multi-Beam Antennas
Chapter 11: Antenna Geographical Market Share
Chapter 12: North America
Chapter 13: Latin America & Caribbean
Chapter 14: Europe
Chapter 15: Africa
Chapter 16: The Middle East
Chapter 17: Rest Of Asia Pacific
Chapter 18: China Market Analysis
Chapter 19: India Market Analysis
