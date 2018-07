Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Market Report 2018: Market Share for Shipments for 2017 & Forecasts 2018-2022

Dublin, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 10th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell BTS antenna market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022. The report covers the following macrocell BTS antenna types:

Passive FDD Multi-Port Antennas

Passive TDD Multi-Port Antennas

Passive FDD/TDD Multi-Port Antennas

Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (sAIA)

LTE Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)

5G New Radio Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS)

LTE/5G Active/Passive Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (AP-ARS)

Features

2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Vendor

2017 Shipments/Revenues by Antenna Type Passive Multiport Antennas (FDD, TDD, and FDD/TDD) Semi-Active Integrated Antennas (sAIA) Massive MIMO Antenna Radio System (MM-ARS) <6GHz >6GHz

2017 Shipments/Revenues by Geographical Region North America Latin America Europe (Western/Eastern) Middle East Africa Rest of Asia Pacific China Inida

2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Antenna Type

2018-2022 Shipment/Revenues Forecast by Geographical Region





Key Topics Covered:





EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2017 Review: Growth despite the downturn in China & India

2018-2022 Macrocell BTS Antenna Unit Forecast

2018-2022 Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast

Wireless Industry Trends

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary:



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Antenna Categories



CHAPTER 1: MARKET PERFORMANCE REVIEW FOR 2017

Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Analysis

Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Analysis



CHAPTER 2: ANTENNA SUPPLIER MARKET SHARE

Unit Shipment Analysis by Supplier

Revenue Analysis by Supplier



CHAPTER 3: 1+1 OR AP-ARS?



CHAPTER 4: ACTIVE/PASSIVE ANTENNA RADIO SYSTEMS (AP-ARS)



CHAPTER 5: MARKET ISSUES 2018-2022



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL MACROCELL BTS ANTENNA UNIT FORECAST

2018-2022 Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Unit Forecast

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Unit Forecast by Antenna Type



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL MACROCELL BTS ANTENNA REVENUE FORECAST

2018-2022 Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Antenna Type



CHAPTER 8: SEMI-ACTIVE INTEGRATED ANTENNAS (SAIA)

2018-2022 Global sAIA Unit Forecast

2018-2022 Global sAIA Revenue Forecast



CHAPTER 9: MASSIVE MIMO ANTENNA RADIO SYSTEMS (MM-ARS)

2018-2022 MM-ARS Shipment Forecast

2018-2022 MM-ARS Revenue Forecast



CHAPTER 10: PASSIVE MULTI-BEAM ANTENNAS



CHAPTER 11: ANTENNA GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE

China & India weak, NA/LATAM strong



CHAPTER 12: NORTH AMERICA

North America Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

North America Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022



CHAPTER 13: LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Latin America Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

Latin America Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022



CHAPTER 14: EUROPE

Western Europe

Western Europe Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

Western Europe Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

Eastern Europe Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022



CHAPTER 15: AFRICA

Africa Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

Africa Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022



CHAPTER 16: THE MIDDLE EAST

The Middle East Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

The Middle East Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022



CHAPTER 17: REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

Rest of Asia Pacific Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

Rest of Asia Pacific Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022



CHAPTER 18: CHINA MARKET ANALYSIS

China Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

China Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022



CHAPTER 19: INDIA MARKET ANALYSIS

India Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipment Forecast, 2018-2022

India Macrocell BTS Antenna Revenue Forecast, 2018-2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3w8xxd/global_macrocell?w=12

