Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market 2014-2018 & Forecasts to 2020: Mannequin-based Simulation Increasingly Vital in Physician Training

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2020. Also, a seven-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mannequin-based Simulation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
Patient Simulators
Others
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:
3D Systems (USA)
CAE Healthcare (Canada)
Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. (USA)
Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Laerdal Medical A/S (Norway)
Limbs & Things Ltd. (UK)
Mentice AB (Sweden)
Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group (China)
Simulab Corporation (USA)
Simulaids, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mannequin
A Prelude
Simulation Training
Mannequin-based Simulation: Increasingly Vital in Physician Training
Growth Drivers
Increasing Focus on Patient Safety
Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation
Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction
Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation
Market Challenges
High Entry-Price Points Restrict Market
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin- based Simulation
Competition
2. SEGMENT REVIEW
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools
Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training
Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training
Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance
Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery
Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology
Innovations in Patient Simulators
Virtual Medical Training
Potential to Replace Mannequin- based Simulation
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
CAE Healthcare Unveils CAE Juno
CAE Healthcare Launches CAE VimedixAR
3D Systems Unveils Simbionix SPINE Mentor
Simulab Launches PacerMan High-Fidelity Simulator
Gaumard Scientific Releases Super Tory Neonatal Patient Simulation Manikin
Limbs & Things Develops Endoscopy Training System (ETS)
Limbs & Things Introduces Abdominal Examination Trainer
3D Systems Unveils Enhanced RobotiX Mentor Simulator
MedaPhor Group Rolls Out ScanExaminer Ultrasound Skills Examination Simulator