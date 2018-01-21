Global Marine Biotechnology Market - Demand from Cosmetic Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
marine biotechnology market is expected to grow at a CAGR
of more than 7% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research
report by Technavio.
Global marine biotechnology market segmentation by application and
geography
Technavio’s report on the global marine biotechnology market analyses
the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms
of market segmentation by application, which includes food and cosmetic
products, energy and environment management products, and healthcare
products. There is a rise in demand for cosmetics across the world,
owing to the growth of the aging population and increasing emphasis on
appearance. Marine resources are a source of active ingredients for the
cosmetic industry.
Based on geography, the global
marine biotechnology market has been segmented into the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2017, 42% of the market share came from
the Americas.
“The Americas dominated the marine biotechnology market due to the
increase in funding and grants to develop novel drugs from bio-based
products. The US was the largest revenue contributor to the marine
technology market in the region,” says a senior analyst at Technavio
for lab
equipment research.
Marine biotechnology market: competitive landscape
The global marine biotechnology market comprises of several
international and regional companies such as BASF, CP Kelco, Cyanotech,
and SEPPIC. The competitive environment is expected to intensify during
the forecast period owing to an increase in product innovations, service
extensions, and M&As.
Other topics covered in the report:
Market drivers:
-
Increase in demand for biofuel
-
Rising demand for natural compounds in cosmetic industry
Market trends:
-
Increasing concern about climate change
-
Increasing investments in R&D
