Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global Markets : Hyundai Heavy Plummets, Dragging Kospi Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 03:03am CET
By Kenan Machado

Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly higher Wednesday, though South Korea's benchmark underperformed again.

On Tuesday, the Kospi was hit by declines of more than 3% for Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix following a report from Taiwan that iPhone 8 orders were being slashed for the first quarter. That weighed on Apple shares Tuesday.

While Samsung and SK Hynix rebounded Wednesday, the Kospi fell 0.5% as Hyundai Heavy Industries lost more than a quarter of its market value.

The world's largest shipbuilder gave guidance through 2018, unveiled a 1.3 trillion won ($1.2 billion) plan to sell stock to raise funds and said it would sell part of its refining operation.

Hyundai Heavy was recently down 28%.

The company's update came three weeks after smaller peer Samsung Heavy lost a quarter of its market value in a day after warning of heavy losses and unveiling a stock sale. Samsung Heavy's shares were 2.4% lower Wednesday.

Elsewhere, markets were modestly higher, helped by overnight gains in commodity prices. Oil hit another 2 1/2 -year high and copper notched a three-year best.

"With limited economic data to push markets around this week, today really is about position-squaring" ahead of the new year, said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets.

Australia's stock benchmark hit fresh 10-year highs Wednesday and was recently up 0.3%. New Zealand's benchmark gained 0.2%.

Oil's Tuesday jump, prompted by a pipeline explosion in Libya, helped some Asia-Pacific stocks. Crude futures pulled back nearly 0.5% in Asian trading Wednesday.

Taiwan's Taiex, which slid 1% yesterday, rose 0.5% Wednesday.

Write to Kenan Machado at [email protected]

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected December 26, 2017 at 0223 GMT to show that Hyundai Heavy plummeted. The original version of this article incorrectly said Samsung Heavy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:50aDJGLOBAL MARKETS : Hyundai Heavy Plummets, Dragging Kospi Down
04:42aDJASIA MARKETS : Struggling Shipbuilders Drag Down South Korea's Kospi
03:06aDJASIA MARKETS : Struggling Shipbuilders Drag Down South Korea's Kospi
03:03aDJGLOBAL MARKETS : Hyundai Heavy Plummets, Dragging Kospi Down
02:28a Oil, metals rally supports Asian stocks, dollar steady
12/26DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Ends Lower As Slide In Apple Offsets Gains In Retail, Energy Stocks
12/26 U.S. department store stocks jump on holiday spending record
12/26DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Industrials Face Selling Pressure As Apple's Stock Stumbles
12/26DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Industrials Face Selling Pressure As Apple's Stock Stumbles
12/26DJMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Industrials Face Selling Pressure As Apple's Stock Stumbles
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
2TESLA : TESLA : to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover
3Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
4Oil soars, U.S. crude hits $60/bbl for first time since mid-2015
5APPLE : APPLE : faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.