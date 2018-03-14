Global Markets Slip as Trade Tensions Linger

By Kenan Machado

Asia-Pacific stocks fell in early trade Thursday as investors continued to weigh the likely impact of trade tensions on the global reflation story.

The downward moves in the region follow falls in major U.S. benchmarks as heavyweight industrials fell for a third day on concern over the implications protectionist trade policies. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. businesses seeking to avoid tariffs on supplies they import from abroad will face high hurdles. A slip in retail sales also hit stocks in the sector.

Japan's Nikkei benchmark was down 0.9% to extend early weakness as the dollar slipped below the Yen106 mark, putting pressure on big exporters.

"There is a safe haven move as we are living in fairly uncertain times," said Vasu Menon, a senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank, flagging fears over a trade conflict weighing on the U.S. dollar. Markets seem to perceive that "the U.S. government itself is prepared to let the dollar weaken and use it as a trade weapon," he said.

Stocks in Hong Kong also slid 0.9%, but falls elsewhere in the region were more muted. South Korea's Kospi index was down 0.5%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%, putting it on course for a third-straight drop driven by energy stocks. Stocks in Shanghai, Singapore and Malaysia were also down.

New Zealand's NZX 50 was steady after paring early losses following softer than expected economic-growth data.

Market participants are waiting for any further repercussions from U.S. protectionist moves before making any major plays, said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities. "It's difficult to act now," he said, also flagging concern among Japanese investors over a cut-price land sale scandal with alleged links to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife. But "if these things stabilize, the market is likely to go up," he said.

Oil futures were up slightly in early Asian trading after posting modest gains Wednesday as sharper-than-expected drops in U.S. fuel stockpiles outweighed concern over inventory gains in crude oil.

