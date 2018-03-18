Global Material Testing Equipment Market - Competitive Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global material testing equipment market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous report, offering insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period. It will also provide analysis of the global environment, including the competitive market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the global material testing equipment market is an integral part of Technavio’s test and measurement portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the test and measurement market, providing information on the leading companies in this sector. Some of the topics covered include gas detection equipment, power cables, power quality meter, and automotive test equipment.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global material testing equipment market projected that during 2015, APAC dominated the market, contributing more than 38% share to the global market. Factors such as the presence of emerging economies such as India and China in the region led to heavy investments in infrastructural development such as power supply, water, and transportation in the region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The rapid growth of the construction industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the material testing market across the globe. The construction industry employs materials such as adhesives and sealants, concrete, mortar, ceramic, slate, stones, and pipes, which need to be tested for the required physical properties. The construction materials are tested as a part of quality control during the manufacturing process to confirm that the products comply with the construction guidelines and are fit for specific use.”

Technavio’s new report on the global material testing equipment market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio’s report on the global material testing equipment market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

