Global Material Testing Equipment Market - Competitive Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
material testing equipment market. This new report will provide
expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global material testing equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous report, offering
insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that are expected to
impact the market during the forecast period. It will also provide
analysis of the global environment, including the competitive market
scenario.
The upgraded research report on the global material testing equipment
market is an integral part of Technavio’s test
and measurement portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range
of market research reports on the test and measurement market, providing
information on the leading companies in this sector. Some of the topics
covered include gas detection equipment, power cables, power quality
meter, and automotive test equipment.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global material testing equipment
market projected that during 2015, APAC dominated the market,
contributing more than 38% share to the global market. Factors such as
the presence of emerging economies such as India and China in the region
led to heavy investments in infrastructural development such as power
supply, water, and transportation in the region.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The rapid growth of the construction industry is anticipated to drive
the growth of the material testing market across the globe. The
construction industry employs materials such as adhesives and sealants,
concrete, mortar, ceramic, slate, stones, and pipes, which need to be
tested for the required physical properties. The construction materials
are tested as a part of quality control during the manufacturing process
to confirm that the products comply with the construction guidelines and
are fit for specific use.”
Technavio’s new report on the global material
testing equipment market will evaluate the key geographical
regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new
data and observations and providing new predictions.
Looking for the latest information on the global material testing
equipment market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Major factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key
players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
Technavio’s report on the global material
testing equipment market for the period 2018-2022 is available
to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
|
|
|
