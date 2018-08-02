Global Mattress Market Outlook to 2022: Analysis by Product and Distribution Channel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mattress Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mattress Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The introduction of smart mattresses will be a key trend driving the market growth. Smart mattresses track the sleeping hours and sleep movements of the users, and offer improved convenience, comfort, and overall sleeping experience. Smart mattresses offered by several manufacturers tracks the average breathing rate, average heart rate, the presence of the user in bed, and other aspects.

According to the report, the growing healthcare and hospitality industry will drive the market growth. With the increasing governmental and private investments for healthcare expansions and developments, renovation of hospitals and launch of new hospitals drive the demand for premium mattresses. Also, the need to provide comfort to inpatients, outpatients, and caretakers boosts the demand for mattresses in hospitals.

Further, the report states that the stringent regulations and taxation norms will impact the market growth. Manufacturers in the market increase the product costs to compensate for the increased product taxes and maintain profitable profit margin. Numerous factors such as fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates and restrictions on the convertibility of currencies impact the trade of mattresses.

Key Vendors

Kingsdown

Serta

Sleep Number Corporation

Spring Air International

Tempur Sealy International

Key Topics Covered

01: Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Product

08. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005811/en/