Global Mattress Market Outlook to 2022: Analysis by Product and Distribution Channel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Mattress Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during
the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The introduction of smart mattresses will be a key trend driving the
market growth. Smart mattresses track the sleeping hours and sleep
movements of the users, and offer improved convenience, comfort, and
overall sleeping experience. Smart mattresses offered by several
manufacturers tracks the average breathing rate, average heart rate, the
presence of the user in bed, and other aspects.
According to the report, the growing healthcare and hospitality industry
will drive the market growth. With the increasing governmental and
private investments for healthcare expansions and developments,
renovation of hospitals and launch of new hospitals drive the demand for
premium mattresses. Also, the need to provide comfort to inpatients,
outpatients, and caretakers boosts the demand for mattresses in
hospitals.
Further, the report states that the stringent regulations and taxation
norms will impact the market growth. Manufacturers in the market
increase the product costs to compensate for the increased product taxes
and maintain profitable profit margin. Numerous factors such as
fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates and restrictions on the
convertibility of currencies impact the trade of mattresses.
Key Vendors
-
Kingsdown
-
Serta
-
Sleep Number Corporation
-
Spring Air International
-
Tempur Sealy International
Key Topics Covered
01: Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product
08. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
