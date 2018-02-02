Global Meat, Poultry and Seafood Market Briefing 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Meat, Poultry and Seafood Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Meat, Poultry and Seafood market briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global meat, poultry and seafood sector.

The market size section gives the meat, poultry and seafood market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the meat, poultry and seafood market and suggests approaches.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Meat, Poultry, Seafood

Meat, Poultry, Seafood Companies Mentioned: JBS S.A., Tyson Foods, Inc., WH Group Limited, NH Foods, BRF S.A., Danish Crown A/S, Hormel Foods Corp, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Marfrig Group, Sanderson farms

Geographic Scope: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21). Data: Market value in $ billions.

Market value in $ billions. Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h5fzmd/global_meat?w=4

