Global Medical Bionics Market 2013-2018 to 2023: APAC is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical Bionics Market by Product, by Fixation Type, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global medical bionics market is forecasted to generate a revenue of $28.1 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by increasing pool of geriatric population and associated organ failures, rising number of accidents and injuries leading to amputations, and increasing number of people opting for organ transplants.

The different types of products available in the medical bionics market are heart, neural/brain, ear, orthopedic, vision/eye and other bionics. Among these, heart bionics are expected to attain the largest share in the market, with more than 40% contribution in 2017. This leading position of the category is attributed to increasing cardiac problems globally. For instance, an estimated 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke.

On the basis of fixation type, the medical bionics market has been segmented into implantable and non-implantable bionics. Implantable bionics are estimated to hold more than 70% share in the global market in 2017, owing to the increasing number of people opting for organ transplants and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Findings

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for medical bionics

Key players launching new products for market expansion

