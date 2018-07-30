Global Medical Bionics Market 2013-2018 to 2023: APAC is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical
Bionics Market by Product, by Fixation Type, by Geography - Global
Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 -
2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global medical bionics market is forecasted to generate a revenue of
$28.1 billion by 2023. The market is mainly driven by increasing pool of
geriatric population and associated organ failures, rising number of
accidents and injuries leading to amputations, and increasing number of
people opting for organ transplants.
The different types of products available in the medical bionics market
are heart, neural/brain, ear, orthopedic, vision/eye and other bionics.
Among these, heart bionics are expected to attain the largest share in
the market, with more than 40% contribution in 2017. This leading
position of the category is attributed to increasing cardiac problems
globally. For instance, an estimated 17.7 million people died from
cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths.
Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart
disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke.
On the basis of fixation type, the medical bionics market has been
segmented into implantable and non-implantable bionics. Implantable
bionics are estimated to hold more than 70% share in the global market
in 2017, owing to the increasing number of people opting for organ
transplants and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
Key Findings
-
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for medical bionics
-
Key players launching new products for market expansion
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 9. RoW Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
-
Ossur HF
-
Cochlear Ltd.
-
Medtronic Plc
-
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
-
Boston Scientific Corporation
-
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
-
Lifenet Health
-
Retina Implant AG
-
Orthofix International N.V.
-
Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lzvtp9/global_medical?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005654/en/