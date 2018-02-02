Global Medical Connectors Market 2014-2022: Key Players are TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Delphi Automotive, Esterline , ITT, Smith Interconnect, Fischer Connectors, Molex, Lemo & Samtec

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Connectors Market: 2014 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key global market players of medical connectors market include TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP., Esterline Corporation, ITT Corporation, Smith Interconnect (A division of Smith Group PLC), Fischer Connectors, Molex Incorporated, Lemo S.A. and Samtec.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the medical connectors market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the medical connectors market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the medical connectors market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global medical connectors market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the medical connectors market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's five forces model for the medical connectors market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description And Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.2. Global Medical connectors market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Medical connectors market - Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of Medical connectors market

3.3. Market Drivers

3.3.1. Global Medical connectors market Drivers: Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Growing Technological Advancement in diagnostic, therapeutic and monitoring devices

3.3.3. Increasing Usage of Multiple devices for diagnosis

3.4. Market Restraints

3.4.1. Global Medical connectors market Restraints: Impact Analysis

3.4.2. Introduction of wireless technology to replace connectors

3.5. Opportunities

3.5.1. Fine Imaging

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.6.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.6.3. Threat From New Entrants

3.6.4. Threat From New Substitutes

3.6.5. Degree Of Competition

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Segment

3.7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application Segment

3.7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-User Segment

3.7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Regional Segment



Chapter 4. Global Medical connectors market - Competitive Landscape

4.1.1. Global Medical Connectors Market : Company Market Share, 2016

4.2. Strategic Development

4.2.1. Key Developments: Product development, Product launch, Acquisition, Merger, collaboration and other important events



Chapter 5. Global Medical connectors market - Type Analysis

5.1. Global Medical connectors market: Type Overview

5.1.1. Global Medical connectors market Revenue Share, By Type, 2016 and 2022

5.2. Flat Surgical Silicone Cables

5.3. Embedded Electronics Connectors

5.4. Radio-Frequency Connectors

5.5. Disposable Plastic Connectors

5.6. Hybrid Circular Connectors And Receptacle System



Chapter 6. Power Cords With Retention System

6.2. Lighted Hospital-Grade Cords

6.3. Magnetic Medical Connectors

6.4. Push-Pull Connectors



Chapter 7. Global Medical connectors market - Application Segment Analysis

7.1. Global Medical connectors market: Application Segment Overview

7.1.1. Global Medical connectors market Revenue Share, By Application, 2016 And 2022

7.2. Monitoring Devices

7.3. Therapeutic Devices

7.4. Diagnostic Devices



Chapter 8. Global Medical connectors market - End User Segment Analysis

8.1. Global Medical connectors market: End User Segment Overview

8.1.1. Global Medical connectors market Revenue Share, By End User, 2016 And 2022

8.2. Hospitals and Clinics

8.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4. Diagnostic Centers



Chapter 9. Global Medical connectors market - Regional Segment Analysis



Chapter 10. Company Profile



TE Connectivity Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Esterline Corporation

ITT Corporation

Fischer Connectors

Molex Incorporated

Lemo S.A.

Samtec

