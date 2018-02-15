Log in
Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market (2018-2022) Expected to Reach $6.72 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/15/2018 | 11:43am CET

The "Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global medical disposable gloves market is expected to grow to USD 6,720.31 million during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing number of end-users. Many diagnostic laboratories are emerging to cater to the large disease burden that is prevailing globally. The increase in small hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is increasing the number of diagnostic laboratories where all facilities for testing are available.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising concern for safety and hygiene. Safety and hygiene are the growing concerns among healthcare users to avoid HAIs. These infections are growing rapidly in current healthcare facilities owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, medical emergencies, disease outbreaks, and number of hospital admissions. To avoid these HAIs, various protective medical products, including medical gloves, facemask, aprons and other safety devices are used.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is increasing disposable waste and environmental damage. The majority of medical waste is generated through the use of disposable items that are generated through operating room (OR) or surgical procedures.

Key Vendors

  • Ansell Healthcare
  • B.Braun Melsungen
  • Cardinal Health
  • Halyard Health
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Market Segmentation by End-User

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8c3qld/global_medical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
