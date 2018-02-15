Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market (2018-2022) Expected to Reach $6.72 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Medical Disposable Gloves Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global medical disposable gloves market is expected to grow to USD
6,720.31 million during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing number of
end-users. Many diagnostic laboratories are emerging to cater to the
large disease burden that is prevailing globally. The increase in small
hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is increasing the number
of diagnostic laboratories where all facilities for testing are
available.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is
rising concern for safety and hygiene. Safety and hygiene are the
growing concerns among healthcare users to avoid HAIs. These infections
are growing rapidly in current healthcare facilities owing to the rise
in prevalence of chronic diseases, medical emergencies, disease
outbreaks, and number of hospital admissions. To avoid these HAIs,
various protective medical products, including medical gloves, facemask,
aprons and other safety devices are used.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is increasing disposable waste and environmental
damage. The majority of medical waste is generated through the use of
disposable items that are generated through operating room (OR) or
surgical procedures.
Key Vendors
-
Ansell Healthcare
-
B.Braun Melsungen
-
Cardinal Health
-
Halyard Health
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Market Segmentation by End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8c3qld/global_medical?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005498/en/