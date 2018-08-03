Log in
Global Medical Exoskeleton Market (2018-2023) by Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Extremities (Lower, Upper) & Mobility (Mobile, Stationary) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 09:46pm CEST

The "Medical Exoskeleton Market by Component (Hardware (Sensor, Actuator, Control System, Power Source), Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Extremities (Lower, Upper) & Mobility (Mobile, Stationary) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical exoskeleton market is projected to reach USD 571.6 million by 2023 from USD 116.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 37.4%.

The increasing number of people with physical disabilities and subsequent growth in the demand for effective rehabilitation approaches; agreements and collaborations among companies and research organizations for the development of the exoskeleton technology; and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons in several countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrict market growth to a certain extent.

Mobile medical exoskeletons are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By mobility, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into mobile and stationary exoskeletons. During the forecast period the mobile exoskeleton segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for compact, light-weight mobile medical exoskeletons that can provide mobility assistance to paralyzed patients.

The powered exoskeletons segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on type, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into powered and passive exoskeletons. The powered exoskeleton segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the presence of sensors and various controlling functions in powered exoskeletons to sense motion, tilt, and speed.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Component

7 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Type

8 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility

9 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Extremity

10 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • Cyberdyne
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings
  • Rewalk Robotics
  • Bionik Laboratories
  • Rex Bionics
  • Parker Hannifin
  • B-Temia
  • Bioness
  • Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies)
  • Wearable Robotics
  • Gogoa Mobility Robots
  • Exoatlet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sbpxgf/global_medical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
