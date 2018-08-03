Global Medical Exoskeleton Market (2018-2023) by Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Extremities (Lower, Upper) & Mobility (Mobile, Stationary) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical
Exoskeleton Market by Component (Hardware (Sensor, Actuator, Control
System, Power Source), Software), Type (Powered, Passive), Extremities
(Lower, Upper) & Mobility (Mobile, Stationary) - Global Forecast to 2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global medical exoskeleton market is projected to reach USD 571.6
million by 2023 from USD 116.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 37.4%.
The increasing number of people with physical disabilities and
subsequent growth in the demand for effective rehabilitation approaches;
agreements and collaborations among companies and research organizations
for the development of the exoskeleton technology; and increasing
insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons in several countries are the
major factors driving the growth of the market.
However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrict market
growth to a certain extent.
Mobile medical exoskeletons are projected to grow at the
highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By mobility, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into mobile and
stationary exoskeletons. During the forecast period the mobile
exoskeleton segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR. The
growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for
compact, light-weight mobile medical exoskeletons that can provide
mobility assistance to paralyzed patients.
The powered exoskeletons segment to grow at the highest rate
during the forecast period.
Based on type, the medical exoskeleton market is segmented into powered
and passive exoskeletons. The powered exoskeleton segment is expected to
grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this
segment can be attributed to the presence of sensors and various
controlling functions in powered exoskeletons to sense motion, tilt, and
speed.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Component
7 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Type
8 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility
9 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Extremity
10 Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Cyberdyne
-
Ekso Bionics Holdings
-
Rewalk Robotics
-
Bionik Laboratories
-
Rex Bionics
-
Parker Hannifin
-
B-Temia
-
Bioness
-
Hocoma AG (A Subsidiary of DIH Technologies)
-
Wearable Robotics
-
Gogoa Mobility Robots
-
Exoatlet
