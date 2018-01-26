Log in
Global Medical Foods Market Analysis 2016-2017 and Forecasts to 2025 - A $20 Billion Market Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/26/2018

The "Global Medical Foods Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 9,857.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 20,023.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The overall strength of this market lies in the growth in patent awards and growth in recognition of medical foods. Market players are protecting their products with patenting on ingredients or formulation methods. Significant patent activity is being observed in the U.S. market. Nestec, incorporating the R&D of Nestle has filed almost twice as many patents in this field.

Other companies such as Abbott Nutrition and Nutricia also significantly feature in this area. Strong market drivers such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population and demand for enteral nutrition and personalized medicine further strengthens the market position of medical foods.

In terms of therapeutic area, inborn errors of metabolism segment was observed as the largest market because medical food is the only recognized therapy for many inborn errors of metabolism identified on newborn screening. It is observed that more than 3000 children born per year require the use of medical foods in the U.S. It is estimated that, due to the rising number of target population and increasing demand for alternate therapies medical foods for neurodegenerative disorders will show fastest market growth during forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Medical Foods Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Medical Foods Market Analysis, By Therapeutic Type

Chapter 5 Global Medical Foods Market Analysis, By Application Type

Chapter 6 Global Medical Foods Market, By Geography

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

  • Nestle S.A.
  • Danone S.A
  • Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • Metagenics, Inc.
  • Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
  • MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC
  • Proliant Health and Biologicals (a division of Proliant, Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ch76w5/global_medical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
