Global Medical Foods Market Analysis 2016-2017 and Forecasts to 2025 - A $20 Billion Market Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The market was valued at US$ 9,857.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to
reach US$ 20,023.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to
2025.
The overall strength of this market lies in the growth in patent awards
and growth in recognition of medical foods. Market players are
protecting their products with patenting on ingredients or formulation
methods. Significant patent activity is being observed in the U.S.
market. Nestec, incorporating the R&D of Nestle has filed almost twice
as many patents in this field.
Other companies such as Abbott Nutrition and Nutricia also significantly
feature in this area. Strong market drivers such as growing prevalence
of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population and demand for
enteral nutrition and personalized medicine further strengthens the
market position of medical foods.
In terms of therapeutic area, inborn errors of metabolism segment was
observed as the largest market because medical food is the only
recognized therapy for many inborn errors of metabolism identified on
newborn screening. It is observed that more than 3000 children born per
year require the use of medical foods in the U.S. It is estimated that,
due to the rising number of target population and increasing demand for
alternate therapies medical foods for neurodegenerative disorders will
show fastest market growth during forecast period.
