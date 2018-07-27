Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 8.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market - Segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical gases and Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 8.1%, during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Population aging is beyond compare. It is without equivalent in the human history - the 21st century is witnessing swifter aging than the previous century. Life expectancy in Europe continues to rise: in 2010, it was around 75 years for men and 85 years for women. Most of the European population is aged 67 or over, which is a large population. This trend can be partly attributed to the falling mortality risks for both heart attacks and strokes. Since Europe is home to one of the largest elderly populations in the world and this results in higher number of lung diseases, healthcare provision remains a high government priority.

Medical gases are considered prescription drugs because their use as drugs is unsafe without the supervision of a licensed practitioner or by properly instructed emergency personnel. Regulations regarding the purity of these substances are established by the United States Pharmacopeia/National Formulary (USP/NF). Specifically, medical gases are under the scrutiny of the United States Pharmacopeia and National Formulary, whose recommendations are legally enforced by the Food and Drug Administration.

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical gases and equipment market in 2017, followed by Europe. High usage of medical gases and equipment in the pharmaceutical sector, growing funding for environmental testing in the US, growing food safety concerns in the US, and government initiatives to improve lab infrastructure and propel fundamental scientific research in Canada will drive market growth during the forecast period.

