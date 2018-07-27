Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 8.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Medical gases and Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of
about 8.1%, during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.
Population aging is beyond compare. It is without equivalent in the
human history - the 21st century is witnessing swifter aging than the
previous century. Life expectancy in Europe continues to rise: in 2010,
it was around 75 years for men and 85 years for women. Most of the
European population is aged 67 or over, which is a large population.
This trend can be partly attributed to the falling mortality risks for
both heart attacks and strokes. Since Europe is home to one of the
largest elderly populations in the world and this results in higher
number of lung diseases, healthcare provision remains a high government
priority.
Medical gases are considered prescription drugs because their use as
drugs is unsafe without the supervision of a licensed practitioner or by
properly instructed emergency personnel. Regulations regarding the
purity of these substances are established by the United States
Pharmacopeia/National Formulary (USP/NF). Specifically, medical gases
are under the scrutiny of the United States Pharmacopeia and National
Formulary, whose recommendations are legally enforced by the Food and
Drug Administration.
North America accounted for the largest share of the medical gases and
equipment market in 2017, followed by Europe. High usage of medical
gases and equipment in the pharmaceutical sector, growing funding for
environmental testing in the US, growing food safety concerns in the US,
and government initiatives to improve lab infrastructure and propel
fundamental scientific research in Canada will drive market growth
during the forecast period.
