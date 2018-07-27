Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 8.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

The "Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market - Segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical gases and Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 8.1%, during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Population aging is beyond compare. It is without equivalent in the human history - the 21st century is witnessing swifter aging than the previous century. Life expectancy in Europe continues to rise: in 2010, it was around 75 years for men and 85 years for women. Most of the European population is aged 67 or over, which is a large population. This trend can be partly attributed to the falling mortality risks for both heart attacks and strokes. Since Europe is home to one of the largest elderly populations in the world and this results in higher number of lung diseases, healthcare provision remains a high government priority.

Medical gases are considered prescription drugs because their use as drugs is unsafe without the supervision of a licensed practitioner or by properly instructed emergency personnel. Regulations regarding the purity of these substances are established by the United States Pharmacopeia/National Formulary (USP/NF). Specifically, medical gases are under the scrutiny of the United States Pharmacopeia and National Formulary, whose recommendations are legally enforced by the Food and Drug Administration.

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical gases and equipment market in 2017, followed by Europe. High usage of medical gases and equipment in the pharmaceutical sector, growing funding for environmental testing in the US, growing food safety concerns in the US, and government initiatives to improve lab infrastructure and propel fundamental scientific research in Canada will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Air Liquide
  • Airgas Inc.
  • Atlas Copco
  • Matheson Tri Gas Inc.
  • Messer Group Gmbh
  • Praxair
  • Taiya Nippon Sanso
  • The Linde Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnqtq3/global_medical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pDELTA AIR LINES : inspires over 600 students this summer with hands-on experience at National Flight Academy (Video)
PU
05:37pBONMARCHE : Grant of Options under the Bonmarché LTIP
PU
05:37pRESULTS : 42nd Zumtobel Group AG shareholders’ meeting
PU
05:37pTAURON POLSKA ENERGIA : Current Report No. 25/2018
PU
05:36pNATIXIS : Completion of the capital increase for Natixis employees participating in the "Mauve 2018" employee savings plans
GL
05:36pGlobal stocks poised for fourth week of gains, with focus on earnings
RE
05:36pNATIXIS : Completion of the capital increase for Natixis employees participating in the "Mauve 2018" employee savings plans
AQ
05:34pBUCKEYE TECHNOLOGIES : Mayor has a change of heart
AQ
05:34pFayette Commission urging denial of PSC to deny water rate hike
AQ
05:32pH&T : IFRS 9 Transition Document
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault hits profitability record amid uncertainties

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.