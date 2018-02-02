Global Medical Imaging Market 2018-2023: $46.65 Billion Market Opportunities & Trends

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical imaging devices market is expected to generate revenue of $46.65 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period.



Increasing focus on building advanced healthcare infrastructures and expanding access to modern medical technology are propelling the growth of the medical imaging market in emerging economies. The emergence of innovative technology such as 7T MRI equipment, high-slice CT scanners, 4D and 5D ultrasound imaging, and innovations in digital X-ray technologies is likely to boost the demand for medical imagining devices in the global market.



The leading vendors in the market are launching next-generation medical imaging devices that help in prevention, diagnosis and treatment planning, and disease management. The introduction of such devices will help the vendors in the global medical imaging market to occupy a large market share. The growing focus on the development of nuclear imaging devices will boost sales revenue in the medical imaging market during the forecast period.



The development of BRIC countries and APAC markets, especially Japan and China, is developing new investment opportunities for players in the medical imaging market. The introduction of innovative, technologically advanced devices and developing research partnerships with major academic institutes will help vendors launch new diagnostic imaging devices in the global market.



Medical Imaging Market - Dynamic



The growing demand for remote medical imaging technologies and POC testing devices will drive the growth of the medical imaging market over the next few years. These medical imaging devices have advanced software and cloud computing technology that enable remote diagnosis and management through smart devices. The introduction of remote diagnostic technologies helps physicians to perform quick scans virtually anywhere with commercially available devices. Some of POS diagnostic equipment available in the market have advanced image features that include 3D and 4D imaging with a wide spectrum of indications. Such technological advancement will fuel the growth of the global medical imaging market.



Medical Imaging Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, end-users, and geography.



Medical Imaging Market - Products



Growing demand for mobile X-ray devices to boost the sale in the medical imaging market during the forecast period.



The global medical imaging market by product is further segmented into X-ray equipment, ultrasound imaging equipment, MRI equipment, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging equipment. The X-ray equipment product segment held the largest market share in the global medical imaging market, occupying close to 34% of the market size in 2017. The X-ray equipment segment is divided into three major categories: analog X-ray, digital radiography, and computed radiography. The growing adoption of mobile x-ray systems and portable x-ray devices in the emergency department, operating rooms, ICUs, and NICUs will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period. Portable x-ray systems offer consistent system availability, improved ease-of-use, and versatility and help reduce risks in healthcare monitoring and management.



Medical Imaging Market - End-users



Diagnostic centers in India and Brazil to contribute to the market share in the medical imaging market during the forecast period.



The end-user segment in the medical imaging market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The diagnostic centers end-user segment dominated the medical imaging market, accounting for around 54% of the total market share in 2017. Diagnostic centers are segregated into large, medium, or small-sized centers, based on the volume of analysis or imaging performed. The rise in digitalization and development of modern healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and Brazil will drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period. The growing demand for independent diagnostic centers that offer multiple services will have a positive impact on the growth of this market segment over the next few years.



Medical Imaging Market - Geography



North America to be the largest geographical segment in the medical imaging market during the forecast period.



The global medical imaging market by geography is further segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. North America dominated medical imaging market by occupying close to 34% of the total market share in 2017. With the aid of well-established healthcare infrastructure, better access to healthcare services, and adequate reimbursement services, the US occupies more than 95% of the total market share in North America. The introduction of innovative systems such as portable CT, 3D/4D ultrasound devices, portable digital X-rays with wireless DR detectors, and fusion imaging enabled CT/PET devices will contribute to the development of the medical imaging market during the forecast period.



Key Vendor Analysis



The presence of key vendors occupying most of the market share makes the global medical imaging market a highly competitive and oligopolistic market. These prominent companies account for approximately 70-75% of the total market share in the global medical imaging market. The leading players are focusing on the development and distribution of all types of medical imaging equipment, including X-ray devices, ultrasound imaging equipment, CT Scanners, MRI devices, and nuclear imaging devices to gain a wide customer base. The widespread launch and use of handheld, portable, and point-of-care devices both for therapeutic and diagnostic imaging purposes will increase the competition in the market over the next few years.



The major vendors in the global market are:

Toshiba Medical

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

Fujifilm



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-Users

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Currency Conversion rate

5.2 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Definition

7.2 Major Medical imaging modalities

7.3 Clinical Need FOR Medical Imaging



8 Regulatory Scenario

8.1 US

8.1.1 Device Classification

8.1.2 Medical Device Approval Process in US

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Classification of Medical Devices in Europe

8.2.2 Medical Device Approval Process in Europe

8.2.3 New EU Regulations for Medical Devices



9 Reimbursement Scenario Worldwide

9.1 Background

9.2 Reimbursement Scenario in North America

9.2.1 Reimbursement Scenario in US

9.2.2 Overview of Reimbursement for Medical Imaging

9.3 Reimbursement Scenario in Europe

9.3.1 Reimbursement Scenario in UK

9.3.2 Reimbursement Scenario in France

9.3.3 Reimbursement Scenario in Italy

9.3.4 Reimbursement Scenario in Spain

9.3.5 Reimbursement Scenario in Germany

9.3.6 Review of European Diagnostic Medical Imaging Reimbursement Structure

9.4 Reimbursement Scenario in APAC

9.4.1 Reimbursement Scenario in Japan



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Growth Enablers

10.1.1 Growth in Aging Population and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

10.1.2 Technological Advancements in Imaging Modalities

10.1.3 High Focus on Preventive Healthcare and Early Diagnosis

10.1.4 Increase in Minimally-invasive Image-Guided Surgeries

10.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Enablers

10.2 Market growth restraints

10.2.1 Premium Costs Associated with Medical Imaging Equipment

10.2.2 Increase in Dominance for Refurbished Equipment

10.2.3 Harmful Effects of Ionizing Radiations

10.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Restraints

10.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

10.3.1 Increased Demand for Portable Imaging Equipment

10.3.2 Increase in Strategic Consolidations

10.3.3 Upsurge in Remote Medical Imaging Technologies and POC Testing

10.3.4 YOY Impact of Trends and Opportunities



11 Global Medical Imaging Market

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast



12 Medical Imaging Market by Product Type

12.1 Segment Overview



13 X-ray Imaging Market

13.1 Market Overview

13.1.1 Segment-specific Market Dynamics

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 X-ray Equipment by Technology

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Analog X-ray: Market Size & Forecast

13.3.4 Digital Radiography Equipment: Market Size & Forecast

13.3.5 Computed Radiography (CR) Equipment: Market Size & Forecast

13.4 X-ray Equipment Market by Application



14 Ultrasound Imaging Market

14.1 Market Overview

14.1.1 Segment-specific Market Dynamics

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Market by Technology

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Diagnostic Ultrasound Equipment: Market Size & Forecast

14.3.4 Therapeutic Ultrasound Equipment: Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Market by Application



15 MRI Imaging Market

15.1 Overview

15.1.1 Segment-specific Market Dynamics

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 MRI Equipment Market by Architecture

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Closed MRI Equipment: Market Size & Forecast

15.3.4 Open MRI Equipment: Market Size & Forecast

15.4 MRI Equipment Market by Application



16 CT Imaging Market

16.1 Market Overview

16.1.1 Segment-specific Market Dynamics

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 CT Scanners Market by Technology

16.3.1 Overview

16.4 CT SCANNERS Market Sub-segmentation by Application



17 Nuclear Imaging Market

17.1 Market Overview

17.1.1 Segment-Specific Market Dynamics

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market by Product Type

17.3.1 Overview

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3.3 SPECT Equipment: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.4 PET Equipment: Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market by Application



18 Medical Imaging Market By End-Users

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Diagnostic Centers: Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Hospitals: Market Size & Forecast



19 Medical Imaging Market By Geography



Key Company Profiles



Toshiba Medical Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Corp.



Other Prominent Companies



Ziehm Imaging Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Shimadzu Corp.

Varex Medical Systems iNC.

Carestream Health

Esaote Spa

Analogic Corp.

ABIREX INC.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Samsung Healthcare

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc.

NeuSoft Medical



