Global Medical Specialty Bags Markets 2015-2018 & 2022 - Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Specialty Bags in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
Bile Collection Bags
Blood Bags
Cadaver Bags
Enema Bags
Enteral Feeding Bags
Ice Bags
Intravenous Fluid Containers
Ostomy Collection Bags
Sterilization Packaging Bags
Urinary Collection Bags
CAPD Bags
Other Medical Specialty Bags
The report profiles 110 companies including many key and niche players such as:
B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hollister Incorporated (USA)
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
MacoPharma (France)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Pall Corporation (USA)
Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bags in Asia Pacific & Other Developing Regions Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending Proliferation of Medical Tourism Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years Competitive Scenario Leading Players in the World Medical Specialty Bags Market Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations M&A Activity Select M&A Deals in the World Medical Supplies Market (2015-2017)
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category Disposable Bags Become the Norm Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market Demand for Environmentally Compatible IV Containers Catching On CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Due to Environmental and Health Concerns List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternative to PVC Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for Manual Blood Collection Devices Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging Population Augments Market Prospects
4. PRODUCT APPROVALS/LAUNCHES ConvaTec Rolls Out Flexi-Seal PROTECT FMS in the US ConvaTec Launches Esteem+ Flex Convex One-Piece System for Ostomy Care ConvaTec Rolls Out Natura Convex Accordion Flange MELITEK Introduces PVC-Free Blood Bags 11 Health Launches App for Remote Monitoring of Ostomy Bags
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY ConvaTec to Acquire Woodbury Holdings Hollister Secures Sourcing Contract from HealthTrust Becton Dickinson to Acquire C R Bard Medline to Construct New Distribution Center in Maryland Medline Bags Two New Contracts from ROi Coloplast Acquires SAS Lilial ConvaTec Acquires EuroTec Beheer Hollister to Construct New Manufacturing Plant in Lithuania PT B. Braun Medical Indonesia Inaugurates New Infusion Products Facility B. Braun Establishes B. Braun Medical Zambia Coloplast Snaps Up Comfort Medical ConvaTec Inks New National Agreements with Vizient Medline to Construct New Distribution Center in Florida Medline Inks Distribution Agreement with Wisconsin Hospice Collaborative Medline to Expand Lithia Springs Incontinence Products Facility Premier Signs Purchasing Agreement with Medline C. R. Bard to Acquire Remaining Stake in Medicon Joint Venture Hollister Bags Signature Supplier Contract for Novation Tennessee Health Management Inks Supply Agreement with Medline Danaher Snaps Up Pall Terumo BCT Opens New Global Headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 122)
