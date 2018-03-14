Global Medical Specialty Bags Markets 2015-2018 & 2022 - Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

Dublin, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Specialty Bags - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Specialty Bags in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

Bile Collection Bags

Blood Bags

Cadaver Bags

Enema Bags

Enteral Feeding Bags

Ice Bags

Intravenous Fluid Containers

Ostomy Collection Bags

Sterilization Packaging Bags

Urinary Collection Bags

CAPD Bags

Other Medical Specialty Bags

The report profiles 110 companies including many key and niche players such as:

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hollister Incorporated (USA)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

MacoPharma (France)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)

Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bags in Asia

Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Medical Specialty Bags Market

Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Medical Supplies Market (2015-2017)



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment

Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category

Disposable Bags Become the Norm

Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise

Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags

Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags

New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market

Demand for Environmentally Compatible IV Containers Catching On

CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients

Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market

Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth

Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run

PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Due to Environmental and Health Concerns

List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags

Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternative to PVC

Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver

Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for Manual Blood Collection Devices

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion

Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging Population Augments Market Prospects



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Bile Collection Bags

Blood Bags

Cadaver Bags

Enema Bags

Enteral Feeding Bags

Ice Bags

Intravenous Fluid Containers

Ostomy Collection Bags

Sterilization Packaging Bags

Urinary Collection Bags

CAPD Bags

Other Medical Specialty Bags

Resuscitation Bags

Anesthesia Breathing Bags



4. PRODUCT APPROVALS/LAUNCHES

ConvaTec Rolls Out Flexi-Seal PROTECT FMS in the US

ConvaTec Launches Esteem+ Flex Convex One-Piece System for Ostomy Care

ConvaTec Rolls Out Natura Convex Accordion Flange

MELITEK Introduces PVC-Free Blood Bags

11 Health Launches App for Remote Monitoring of Ostomy Bags



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ConvaTec to Acquire Woodbury Holdings

Hollister Secures Sourcing Contract from HealthTrust

Becton Dickinson to Acquire C R Bard

Medline to Construct New Distribution Center in Maryland

Medline Bags Two New Contracts from ROi

Coloplast Acquires SAS Lilial

ConvaTec Acquires EuroTec Beheer

Hollister to Construct New Manufacturing Plant in Lithuania

PT B. Braun Medical Indonesia Inaugurates New Infusion Products Facility

B. Braun Establishes B. Braun Medical Zambia

Coloplast Snaps Up Comfort Medical

ConvaTec Inks New National Agreements with Vizient

Medline to Construct New Distribution Center in Florida

Medline Inks Distribution Agreement with Wisconsin Hospice Collaborative

Medline to Expand Lithia Springs Incontinence Products Facility

Premier Signs Purchasing Agreement with Medline

C. R. Bard to Acquire Remaining Stake in Medicon Joint Venture

Hollister Bags Signature Supplier Contract for Novation

Tennessee Health Management Inks Supply Agreement with Medline

Danaher Snaps Up Pall

Terumo BCT Opens New Global Headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 122)

The United States (48)

Japan (4)

Europe (34) France (4) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (10) Italy (3) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (9)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)

Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gh4fz7/global_medical?w=12





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Devices