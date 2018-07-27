Global Mice Model Market Outlook to 2023: Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Research Grants Favours the Adoption of Mice Models - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mice Model Market By Type (Inbred Mice, Outbred Mice, Genetically Engineered Mice), Service (Breeding, Rederivation), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Heart Disease), Technology (CRISPR Cas9, SCNT), Mice Care Product & End User- Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Significant advances have been made in developing novel therapeutics for cancer treatment, and targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of some cancers. Despite the promise, only about five percent of new cancer drugs are approved, and most fail due to lack of efficacy.

The indication is that current preclinical methods are limited in predicting successful outcomes. Thus, mouse models can ensure the efficacy and efficiency of particular drug molecule by conducting huge number of clinical trials during drug formulation process.

Genetically engineered mouse (GEM) models are a mainstay for basic and translational cancer research. A veritable explosion of GEM models in recent years has been fueled by technological advances that have enabled the rapid generation of models of increasing complexity and relevance for human cancer.

Key Findings

CRISPR-Cas9 Technology Segment Driving Gains

China to Witness Fastest Growth

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Global Mice Model Market, by Type

6. Global Mice Model Services Market, by Type

7. Global Mice Model Market, by Therapeutic Area

8. Global Mice Model Market, by Technology

9. Global Mice Care Products Market

10. Global Mice Model Market, by End-User

11. Global Mice Model Market, by Geography

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Profiles

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Trans Genic, Inc.

GenOway

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Envigo

Janvier Labs

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

Harbour Antibodies B.V.

