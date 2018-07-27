Global Mice Model Market Outlook to 2023: Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Research Grants Favours the Adoption of Mice Models - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mice
Model Market By Type (Inbred Mice, Outbred Mice, Genetically Engineered
Mice), Service (Breeding, Rederivation), Therapeutic Area (Oncology,
Heart Disease), Technology (CRISPR Cas9, SCNT), Mice Care Product & End
User- Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Significant advances have been made in developing novel therapeutics for
cancer treatment, and targeted therapies have revolutionized the
treatment of some cancers. Despite the promise, only about five percent
of new cancer drugs are approved, and most fail due to lack of efficacy.
The indication is that current preclinical methods are limited in
predicting successful outcomes. Thus, mouse models can ensure the
efficacy and efficiency of particular drug molecule by conducting huge
number of clinical trials during drug formulation process.
Genetically engineered mouse (GEM) models are a mainstay for basic and
translational cancer research. A veritable explosion of GEM models in
recent years has been fueled by technological advances that have enabled
the rapid generation of models of increasing complexity and relevance
for human cancer.
Key Findings
-
CRISPR-Cas9 Technology Segment Driving Gains
-
China to Witness Fastest Growth
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Global Mice Model Market, by Type
6. Global Mice Model Services Market, by Type
7. Global Mice Model Market, by Therapeutic Area
8. Global Mice Model Market, by Technology
9. Global Mice Care Products Market
10. Global Mice Model Market, by End-User
11. Global Mice Model Market, by Geography
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Profiles
-
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
-
The Jackson Laboratory
-
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
-
Horizon Discovery Group Plc
-
Trans Genic, Inc.
-
GenOway
-
Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
-
Envigo
-
Janvier Labs
-
Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
-
Harbour Antibodies B.V.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43sgjm/global_mice_model?w=4
