Global Micro Turbines Market Report 2018: Basis of Rating, Application, and End-User Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report predicts the global micro turbines market to grow with a CAGR of 9.38% over the period of 2018 - 2024

The report predicts the global micro turbines market to grow with a CAGR of 9.38% over the period of 2018 - 2024

The report on micro turbines market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global micro turbines market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global micro turbines market over the period of 2016 - 2024. Further, the author's Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The global micro turbines market is segmented on the basis of rating, application, and end-user.

Global Micro Turbines Market by Rating

12-50 kW

50-250 kW

250-500 kW

Global Micro Turbines Market by Application

Standby Power

Combined Heat & Power

Global Micro Turbines Market by End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Micro Turbines Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled

Capstone Turbine

Bladon Jets

Brayton Energy

Eneftech Innovation

Flexenergy

Ansaldo Energia

Icrtec

Aurelia

Toyota Turbine and Systems

MTT



