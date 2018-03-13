Global Micro Turbines Market Report 2018: Basis of Rating, Application, and End-User Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Micro
The report predicts the global micro turbines market to grow with a CAGR
of 9.38% over the period of 2018 - 2024
The report on micro turbines market is a comprehensive study and
presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global micro turbines market
over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective
presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global micro turbines market
over the period of 2016 - 2024. Further, the author's Growth Matrix
given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that
existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
The global micro turbines market is segmented on the basis of rating,
application, and end-user.
Global Micro Turbines Market by Rating
-
12-50 kW
-
50-250 kW
-
250-500 kW
Global Micro Turbines Market by Application
-
Standby Power
-
Combined Heat & Power
Global Micro Turbines Market by End-User
-
Commercial
-
Industrial
-
Residential
Global Micro Turbines Market by Regions
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
RoW
Companies Profiled
-
Capstone Turbine
-
Bladon Jets
-
Brayton Energy
-
Eneftech Innovation
-
Flexenergy
-
Ansaldo Energia
-
Icrtec
-
Aurelia
-
Toyota Turbine and Systems
-
MTT
