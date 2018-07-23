Global Microbial Products Technologies, Applications and Markets, 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Microbial
Products: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report addresses the global market for microbes and microbial
products used in commercial applications from 2017 through 2023. This
includes agricultural, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and
environmental applications.
Viruses are sometimes classified as microbes, but they are non-living,
and thus they are excluded from this report.
Major elements cited in this study include:
-
Summary
-
Definitions
-
Description of microbes
-
Microbe end uses and applications
-
Regulation
-
Recent technological developments
-
Market size and segmentation from 2017 to 2023
-
Company profiles
-
Key patents
The Report Includes:
-
29 data tables and 21 additional tables
-
An overview of the global market for microbial products, technologies,
and applications
-
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for
2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through
2023
-
Identifications of microbial applications in a wide range of fields,
i.e., agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and environment
-
Information about microbial pesticides and biofertilizers and their
potential uses
-
Detailed descriptions of probiotics, their types, and recent
developments
-
Coverage of microbial fuel cell technologies and their types, i.e.,
mediator microbial fuel cells, microbial electrolysis cells,
soil-based microbial fuel cells, phototropic biofilm microbial fuel
cells, and nanoporous membrane microbial fuel cells
-
Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market,
including Certis USA LLC, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Co., Amgen
Inc., Leadiant, AB Mauri, Genencor, and Amyris Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary And Highlights
3 Market And Technology Background
4 Agricultural Market For Microbes And Microbial Products
5 Healthcare Market For Microbes And Microbial Products
6 Manufacturing Market For Microbes And Microbial Products
7 Energy Market For Microbes And Microbial Products
8 Environmental Market For Microbes And Microbial Products
9 Regulation
10 Patent Analysis
11 Company Profiles
-
Aabaco Industries
-
AB Mauri
-
Algae Biosciences Corp.
-
Algenol
-
Altogen Biosystems
-
Amgen Inc.
-
Certis Usa Llc
-
Custom Biologicals Inc.
-
Desert Sweet Biofuels
-
Durect Corp.
-
Earthrise Nutritionals Llc
-
Energy Derived
-
Environmental Biotechnologies Inc.
-
Genomatica
-
Genzyme Corp.
-
Gevo
-
HDR Hydroqual Inc.
-
HY-Syence
-
Iogen Corp.
-
JH Biotech Inc.
-
Lallemand Inc.
-
LAM International
-
Leadiant Biosciences
-
Microbial Discovery Group
-
Ncimb Ltd.
-
Novo Nordisk A/S
-
Novozymes A/S
-
Novozymes Biologicals
-
Osel Inc.
-
Osprey Biotechnics
-
Procter & Gamble Co.
-
Qteros Inc.
-
Rawwater Engineering Co. Ltd.
-
Reg Life Sciences Llc
-
Valent Biosciences Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbdbjt/global_microbial?w=4
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom
Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom
Research Manager.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005662/en/