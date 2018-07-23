Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Microbial Products Technologies, Applications and Markets, 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

The "Microbial Products: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses the global market for microbes and microbial products used in commercial applications from 2017 through 2023. This includes agricultural, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and environmental applications.

Viruses are sometimes classified as microbes, but they are non-living, and thus they are excluded from this report.

Major elements cited in this study include:

  • Summary
  • Definitions
  • Description of microbes
  • Microbe end uses and applications
  • Regulation
  • Recent technological developments
  • Market size and segmentation from 2017 to 2023
  • Company profiles
  • Key patents

The Report Includes:

  • 29 data tables and 21 additional tables
  • An overview of the global market for microbial products, technologies, and applications
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
  • Identifications of microbial applications in a wide range of fields, i.e., agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and environment
  • Information about microbial pesticides and biofertilizers and their potential uses
  • Detailed descriptions of probiotics, their types, and recent developments
  • Coverage of microbial fuel cell technologies and their types, i.e., mediator microbial fuel cells, microbial electrolysis cells, soil-based microbial fuel cells, phototropic biofilm microbial fuel cells, and nanoporous membrane microbial fuel cells
  • Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Certis USA LLC, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Co., Amgen Inc., Leadiant, AB Mauri, Genencor, and Amyris Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary And Highlights

3 Market And Technology Background

4 Agricultural Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

5 Healthcare Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

6 Manufacturing Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

7 Energy Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

8 Environmental Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

9 Regulation

10 Patent Analysis

11 Company Profiles

  • Aabaco Industries
  • AB Mauri
  • Algae Biosciences Corp.
  • Algenol
  • Altogen Biosystems
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Certis Usa Llc
  • Custom Biologicals Inc.
  • Desert Sweet Biofuels
  • Durect Corp.
  • Earthrise Nutritionals Llc
  • Energy Derived
  • Environmental Biotechnologies Inc.
  • Genomatica
  • Genzyme Corp.
  • Gevo
  • HDR Hydroqual Inc.
  • HY-Syence
  • Iogen Corp.
  • JH Biotech Inc.
  • Lallemand Inc.
  • LAM International
  • Leadiant Biosciences
  • Microbial Discovery Group
  • Ncimb Ltd.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Novozymes Biologicals
  • Osel Inc.
  • Osprey Biotechnics
  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Qteros Inc.
  • Rawwater Engineering Co. Ltd.
  • Reg Life Sciences Llc
  • Valent Biosciences Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbdbjt/global_microbial?w=4

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : Amplats says acquires Glencore’s 39% interest in Mototolo joint venture
AQ
03:06pSUMMER OF DISCOVERY : Gewürztraminer, Schiava and Lagrein
GL
03:05pKINTAVAR EXPLORATION : acquires new claims with potential stratiform copper and cobalt mineralization
AQ
03:05pFinancial Inclusion in Latin America Briefing, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:04pFIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NYSE : Flt)
PR
03:03pBRAVADA GOLD : Announces Equity Financing
PU
03:02pTESLA : Implements New Business Strategy By Asking Suppliers For Money
AQ
03:02pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:02pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on report that it asked suppliers for refunds
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.