Global Microbial Products Technologies, Applications and Markets, 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Microbial Products: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses the global market for microbes and microbial products used in commercial applications from 2017 through 2023. This includes agricultural, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and environmental applications.

Viruses are sometimes classified as microbes, but they are non-living, and thus they are excluded from this report.

Major elements cited in this study include:

Summary

Definitions

Description of microbes

Microbe end uses and applications

Regulation

Recent technological developments

Market size and segmentation from 2017 to 2023

Company profiles

Key patents

The Report Includes:

29 data tables and 21 additional tables

An overview of the global market for microbial products, technologies, and applications

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Identifications of microbial applications in a wide range of fields, i.e., agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and environment

Information about microbial pesticides and biofertilizers and their potential uses

Detailed descriptions of probiotics, their types, and recent developments

Coverage of microbial fuel cell technologies and their types, i.e., mediator microbial fuel cells, microbial electrolysis cells, soil-based microbial fuel cells, phototropic biofilm microbial fuel cells, and nanoporous membrane microbial fuel cells

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Certis USA LLC, Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Co., Amgen Inc., Leadiant, AB Mauri, Genencor, and Amyris Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary And Highlights

3 Market And Technology Background

4 Agricultural Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

5 Healthcare Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

6 Manufacturing Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

7 Energy Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

8 Environmental Market For Microbes And Microbial Products

9 Regulation

10 Patent Analysis

11 Company Profiles

