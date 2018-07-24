Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market Segmented By Product, Disease Area, Application, End User & Geography - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market Analysis & Trends -
Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market is poised
to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Based on the product, the market is divided into Instruments and
Reagents. Instruments segment is further divided into Laboratory
Instruments, Microbiology Analyzers. Whereas, Laboratory Instruments are
further sub segmented into Petri Dish Fillers, Microbial Culture
Systems, Microbial Air Samplers, Incubators, Gram Stainers, Blood
Culture Systems, Bacterial Colony Counters, Autoclave Sterilizers,
Anaerobic Culture Systems, and Other Laboratory Instruments.
Microbiology Analyzers segment is sub divided into Molecular Diagnostic
Instruments, Microscopes, and Mass Spectrometers. Reagents segment is
bifurcated into General Reagents and Pathogen-Specific Kits.
On the basis of Disease Area, market is segmented into Respiratory
Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually
Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections, Periodontal Diseases and
Other Diseases.
Depending on Application, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical
Applications, Food Testing Applications, Environmental Applications,
Energy Applications, Diagnostic Application, Clinical Applications,
Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications and Cosmetic Application.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to
2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies.
Companies Mentioned
-
3M
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
-
Shimadzu
-
Roche Diagnostics
-
Qiagen
-
Neogen
-
Merck KGaA
-
Hologic
-
Danaher Corporation
-
Bruker
-
Bio-Rad
-
Biomrieux
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
Agilent
-
Abbott
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Product
5 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Disease Area
6 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Application
7 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By End User
8 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gh89cl/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005399/en/