Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market Segmented By Product, Disease Area, Application, End User & Geography - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Based on the product, the market is divided into Instruments and Reagents. Instruments segment is further divided into Laboratory Instruments, Microbiology Analyzers. Whereas, Laboratory Instruments are further sub segmented into Petri Dish Fillers, Microbial Culture Systems, Microbial Air Samplers, Incubators, Gram Stainers, Blood Culture Systems, Bacterial Colony Counters, Autoclave Sterilizers, Anaerobic Culture Systems, and Other Laboratory Instruments. Microbiology Analyzers segment is sub divided into Molecular Diagnostic Instruments, Microscopes, and Mass Spectrometers. Reagents segment is bifurcated into General Reagents and Pathogen-Specific Kits.

On the basis of Disease Area, market is segmented into Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections, Periodontal Diseases and Other Diseases.

Depending on Application, the market is divided into Pharmaceutical Applications, Food Testing Applications, Environmental Applications, Energy Applications, Diagnostic Application, Clinical Applications, Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications and Cosmetic Application.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Companies Mentioned

3M

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu

Roche Diagnostics

Qiagen

Neogen

Merck KGaA

Hologic

Danaher Corporation

Bruker

Bio-Rad

Biomrieux

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Agilent

Abbott

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Product

5 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Disease Area

6 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Application

7 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By End User

8 Microbiology Testing/Clinical Microbiology Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gh89cl/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005399/en/