Global Microdissection Market - Mergers and Acquisitions Becomes a Key Strategy - Technavio

The global
microdissection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more
than 9% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by
Technavio.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global microdissection market 2018-2022
Global microdissection market segmentation by end-user and geography
Technavio’s report on the global microdissection market analyses the
business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of
market segmentation by end-user, including academic and research centers
and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. As projected in 2017,
around 40% of the market share originated from academic and research
centers. Due to the increasing number of ongoing research studies on
chronic diseases and increased funds allocated by government agencies to
promote research in fields such as oncology, neurology, and proteomics,
the academic and research centers segment is dominating the market with
the highest market share.
Based on end-user, the global
microdissection market has been segmented into APAC, the
Americas, and EMEA. As of 2017, the Americas dominated the market.
“Though the Americas dominated the market in 2017, the market share
is expected to decline as it is a highly penetrated market. According to
the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the total healthcare
expenditure in the US has increased. The market in EMEA is developing
due to new trends in the pharmaceutical companies and CROs,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics
and medical devices research.
Microdissection market: competitive vendor landscape
The global
microdissection market is moderately concentrated with many new
players entering the market. Leica Microsystems, Molecular Machines &
Industries, Thermos Fisher Scientific, and Zeiss International are the
major contributors in the market. The key vendors are focusing on
increasing their global footprint and are expanding into developing
countries through mergers and acquisitions or partnerships with the
regional vendors.
Other topics covered in the report:
Market drivers:
-
All-inclusive cost structure of sequencing and related products
drivers R&D
-
Growing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS)
Market challenges:
-
Lack of skilled technicians
-
High chances of ribonucleic acid (RNA) degradation
Market trends:
-
Rise in industry-based research collaborations
-
Growing demand for high accuracy forensic tools
