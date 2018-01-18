Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market Will Reach USD 765.1 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

Sarasota, FL, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market by Processor Type (Standard Cell-Based Mixed Signal SOC and Embedded Mixed Signal SOC) for Consumer Electronics, ICT, Automotive, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Computers, Medical, RF Applications, & Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2022’’. According to the report, global mixed signal system-on-chip (MxSoC) market was valued at around USD 211.5 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 765.1 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 23.9 % between 2017 and 2022.

SoC (System-on-Chip) technology is basically incorporation of various electronic components on single integrated circuit (IC) chip. In recent years, SoC technology has shown remarkable progress and appeared one of the most revolutionary technologies in semiconductor and electronics sectors. This progression has led to the advancement of SoC to Mixed Signal System-On-Chip (MxSoC).

These ICs enable conversion of analog signals such as sound, heat, and light into digital signals for processing electronic equipment. Mixed Signal System-On-Chip (MxSoC) IC is extensively adopted due to its dual capability of signal conversion of analog into digital and digital into analog. Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) offers numerous technological advantages over the basic System-on-Chip (SoC). Mixed Signal System-On-Chip (MxSoC) ICs are designed with the concept of an embedded system that has enough potential of handling the mixed type of signals on the single chip.

Emerging demand for multi-core technologies, smartphones market, and embedded graphics altogether have a strong impact on market growth. Moreover, global smartphone SoC market growing 20% annually owes significant contribution in driving the mixed signal SoC market. Currently trending multi-core technologies such as multi-core processors has revolutionized the world thereby accelerating the demand for Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC).

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market is bifurcated on the basis of product, processor type, technology, application, and region. Product type segmentation is bifurcated into two major sections namely standard cell-based mixed signal SoC and embedded mixed signal SoC. Advancement of technology in SoC industry led to the development of embedded mixed signal SoC that is further available in two variant namely embedded memory SOC and embedded micro-logic SOC. Based on implied fabrication technology, the market is segmented into full custom mixed signal SoC and semi-custom mixed signal SoC. The mixed signal on the chip can be developed using different processors such as configurable processors, arm processors, soft instructions processors, multi-core processors and digital signal processors. It offers a wide range of applications namely computer, ICT, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, military & aerospace, medical, RF applications, & other applications.



Geographically Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market has been divided into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regionally North America is leading the market and is dominant in terms revenue generated due to higher demand for integrated circuits. North America has the highest penetration of smartphones and tablets that are major drivers of the MxSoC market. Europe is divided into the U.K., France, and Germany. European countries such as Germany and the UK with developed automobile market are presumed to generate significant demand of market over the forecast period. In Europe, the automotive segment is expected to register high growth rates throughout the forecast period and is expected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR between 2016 and 2022. The Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, and India. The presence of prominent semiconductor companies in this region is a prime factor that will stimulate market growth in APAC. In Latin America throughout the forecast period, the automotive segment is assumed to register high growth rates and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2016 to 2022.



Some of the major players in Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) market are Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Marvell Technology Group, Arm Holdings PLC, Elpida Memory Inc., LSI Corporation, MIPS Technologies Inc., Palmchip Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Microsemi Corporation, Fujitsu Semiconductor Inc. and others.

The report segments global Mixed Signal System-On-Chip (MxSoC) market as follows:

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Standard Cell-Based Mixed Signal SOC

Embedded Mixed Signal SOC

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Fabrication Technology Type Segment Analysis

Full Custom Mixed Signal SOC

Semi-Custom Mixed Signal SOC

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Processor Type Segment Analysis

Configurable Processors

ARM Processors

Soft Instructions Processors

Multi Core Processors

Digital Signal Processors

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Application Type Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

ICT

Automotive

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Computers

Medical

RF Applications

Others

Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSoC) Market: Regional Type Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe The UK France Germany

The Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

