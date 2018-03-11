Global Mobile Mapping Market - Key Insights by Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
mobile mapping market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will
also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.
The upgraded research report on the mobile mapping market is an integral
part of Technavio’s machine
to machine (M2M) and connected devices portfolio. Technavio
covers an extensive range of market research reports on the machine to
machine (M2M) and connected devices market, covering different regions
and top industry segments. Some of the topics include maritime
information market, intelligent transport system market, satellite-based
earth observation market, and satellite ground station equipment market.
Mobile mapping: opportunities in the market
Technavio’s previous report on the global
mobile mapping market projected that the Americas showed the
highest potential in 2015, with a market share of 40%, when compared to
APAC and EMEA. The increasing adoption of mobile mapping solutions,
services, and platforms across sectors such as transportation and
logistics, retail, manufacturing, and media and entertainment in the US
and Canada will result in the strong growth of this market in the
Americas.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The use of mobile mapping solutions and services among the enterprises
and individual consumers is the key driving factor for the market.
Enterprises use these solutions and services to gain access to
real-time, location-based information that helps them to make informed
decisions. The revenue generated from the utilization of maps in an
indoor environment, such as buildings, shopping complexes, and
hypermarkets will increase significantly because of the high adoption of
mapping solutions and platforms for location-based navigation and
tracking.”
Technavio’s new report on the global mobile mapping market will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape of the market
-
Emerging trends in the market
The report on the global
mobile mapping market for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
