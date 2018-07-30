Global Mobile Payment Methods Report 2018: Full Year Coverage of 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Mobile Payment Methods: Full Year 2017" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details the rapid growth of mobile payments worldwide, led
by consumers in Asia.
The growing penetration of smartphones has led to the increased use of
these mobile devices to pay for goods and services, both online and
in-store. Leading this move to mobile payment are shoppers in the
Asia-Pacific region, especially China. Over two-thirds of consumers in
China with web-linked devices use mobile payment services such as Alipay
and WeChat Pay. South Korea is another Asian nation where mobile
payments are widely used.
Other regions of the world also are seeing the spread of mobile
payments. Latin America follows Asia-Pacific in mobile payment adoption,
with the Middle East and Africa in 3rd place, as ranked in a source.
Acceptance in Europe and North America trail the emerging markets, but
mobile payment usage is also spreading among consumers and merchants in
these mature economies.
Table of Contents
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Europe
5. North America
6. Latin America
7. Middle East & Africa
