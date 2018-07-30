Global Mobile Payment Methods Report 2018: Full Year Coverage of 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mobile Payment Methods: Full Year 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details the rapid growth of mobile payments worldwide, led by consumers in Asia.

The growing penetration of smartphones has led to the increased use of these mobile devices to pay for goods and services, both online and in-store. Leading this move to mobile payment are shoppers in the Asia-Pacific region, especially China. Over two-thirds of consumers in China with web-linked devices use mobile payment services such as Alipay and WeChat Pay. South Korea is another Asian nation where mobile payments are widely used.

Other regions of the world also are seeing the spread of mobile payments. Latin America follows Asia-Pacific in mobile payment adoption, with the Middle East and Africa in 3rd place, as ranked in a source. Acceptance in Europe and North America trail the emerging markets, but mobile payment usage is also spreading among consumers and merchants in these mature economies.

Table of Contents

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Europe

5. North America

6. Latin America

7. Middle East & Africa

