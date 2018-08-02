Global Mortuary Equipment Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of Over 5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Mortuary Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The analysts forecast the Global Mortuary Equipment Market to grow at a
CAGR of 5.02% during the period 2018-2022.
Equipment that is used for the storage, movement, identification,
autopsy, or disposal of human corpses in a morgue or mortuary is called
mortuary equipment. Such equipment is also used at the scene of an
accident or crime to transport bodies to the mortuary.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
mortuary equipment market. To calculate the market size, the report
considers the revenue generated from the sales of mortuary equipment.
One trend affecting this market is the rising number of body donations
Body donation is important for understanding the human body and for
making advances in science. Medical schools use whole preserved bodies
to teach anatomy to medical students. Today, both medical schools and
private donation programs have a requirement for body donation.
One driver influencing this market is increase in use of cadavers for
academic and commercial research. Cadavers significantly contribute to
science, and medical students often use cadavers to study the human
anatomy. Cadavers are often used to verify surgical techniques before
they can be applied to living patients.
The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high
cost. Mortuary equipment is highly priced. For instance, a mortuary
refrigerator costs between $3,500 and $20,000, and the cost of autopsy
tables ranges from $3,000 to $25,000. The high initial cost of purchase
for such equipment is a major factor hindering the growth of the market.
Companies Mentioned
-
Fiocchetti
-
Flexmort
-
LEEC
-
Mortech Manufacturing
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
