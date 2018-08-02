Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Mortuary Equipment Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of Over 5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

The "Global Mortuary Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Mortuary Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during the period 2018-2022.

Equipment that is used for the storage, movement, identification, autopsy, or disposal of human corpses in a morgue or mortuary is called mortuary equipment. Such equipment is also used at the scene of an accident or crime to transport bodies to the mortuary.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the mortuary equipment market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of mortuary equipment.

One trend affecting this market is the rising number of body donations Body donation is important for understanding the human body and for making advances in science. Medical schools use whole preserved bodies to teach anatomy to medical students. Today, both medical schools and private donation programs have a requirement for body donation.

One driver influencing this market is increase in use of cadavers for academic and commercial research. Cadavers significantly contribute to science, and medical students often use cadavers to study the human anatomy. Cadavers are often used to verify surgical techniques before they can be applied to living patients.

The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost. Mortuary equipment is highly priced. For instance, a mortuary refrigerator costs between $3,500 and $20,000, and the cost of autopsy tables ranges from $3,000 to $25,000. The high initial cost of purchase for such equipment is a major factor hindering the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Fiocchetti
  • Flexmort
  • LEEC
  • Mortech Manufacturing
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g9shjh/global_mortuary?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pAlion Science and Technology Corporation to Acquire MacAulay-Brown, Inc.
BU
04:31pGlobal Synthetic Gypsum Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 4.75% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:31pNetworkNewsBreaks – Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (NUGS) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions
AQ
04:31pTempus to Participate in the NCI-MATCH Clinical Trial
GL
04:31pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY : Declares 186th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:31pYARA INTERNATIONAL : and Arab Potash Company discontinue potassium nitrate MoU and JV talks
AQ
04:31pSchiff Speaks on The Sherman Show about Gold, Trump, Bubbles and the Next Crisis
PR
04:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of LogMeIn, Inc. Investors (LOGM)
BU
04:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of CBS Corporation Investors (CBS)
BU
04:31pMisonix to Present at the 38th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
4TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.